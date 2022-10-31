“I got a lot of respect for him” WWE Legend praises Bloodline member for being a MAMMOTH entertainer in the faction

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
itrwrestling.com
Update On Potential Legal Action Against CM Punk & AEW
Given the nature of what happened following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Elite, and other involved parties, there was little All Elite Wrestling could do without the worry of legal action. An investigation was carried out, the results of which appear to indicate that CM Punk will be leaving the company, while The Elite will return imminently.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
tjrwrestling.net
R-Truth Suffers Injury, WWE NXT Match Called Off
An unfortunate landing left R-Truth unable to continue in his WWE NXT match against Grayson Waller. Last week, R-Truth made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT where he appeared to believe that he was going to be the host of Halloween Havoc despite the event taking place three days prior. His appearance came as Grayson Waller and Wes Lee were talking in the ring about their own Halloween Havoc performances, with Wes Lee winning the NXT North American Championship whereas Grayson Waller lost his casket match to Apollo Crews.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Jim Cornette appears to be one of the few people defending CM Punk over the fallout from All Out. Though no exact details have emerged on what happened in the AEW locker room, the small tidbits that have leaked out seem to paint CM Punk in a worse light than everyone else. Wrestlers that weren’t part of the alleged fight have also weighed in on the events, which in turn led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel
As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Crown Jewel is set to go down on Saturday as WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. WWE is bringing most of its top stars to the event, taking another big swing in its controversial relationship with the country's government. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE...
Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival
Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs. Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Reportedly Released Due To Backstage Behavior
WWE returns have become more common than WWE releases over the last few months. However, this week five wrestlers were released from NXT. Bodhi Hayward had been involved in a storyline with Andre Chase University, but it looks like his time with NXT is over as the company has parted ways with Hayward.
tjrwrestling.net
Crown Jewel Will See WWE Referee Make History
Crown Jewel is on the horizon for WWE and the event held in Saudi Arabia will see one of the company’s official break new ground. WWE’s huge events in Saudi Arabia are great money generators for the company but they have not come without controversy. Many onlookers have accused the Saudi Arabian government of ‘sports washing’ – using sports and other entertainment events to gloss over the poor human rights record in the country, which includes poor treatment of women.
