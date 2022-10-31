“It’s better to look good and be in the top 20, than not look good and be number 1” Sorana Cirstea takes a dig at misogynist sponsors

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
"I wouldn't be surprised if she suddenly got back" - Kerber on Serena Williams' comeback
Angelique Kerber has revealed, in an interview with German newspaper Bild, that she does not rule out the possibility of tennis icon Serena Williams returning to the court one day. 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams announced that she was 'evolving away' from tennis ahead of the US hard-court swing this...
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
Look: Star Gymnast Olivia Dunne's Best Swimsuit Photos
Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports. If you haven't heard of her, that's probably because you're not active on social media. If you are on Instagram or TikTok, it's tough to miss the LSU Tigers gymnast. Dunne, a sophomore, has millions of followers...
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennisuptodate.com
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm like, ‘Oh, what footwork!’ I wish to have this speed and this timing and reading the direction of the ball" - Kasatkina takes inspiration from Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime instead of fellow WTA pros
Ahead of her debut at the WTA Finals, Daria Kasatkina admitted she mostly looks to ATP players for inspiration when it comes to tennis struggling to do so for WTA players. The reason why that is rather simple. The Russian competes daily against her fellow WTA players and spends hours picking apart their games and finding flaws which make it hard for her to find something she likes:
CNBC
Serena Williams, Justin Timberlake are among big-name investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's sports venture
Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's sports venture has announced a new group of investors. The group includes champion athletes and sports team owners. TMRW Sports' first venture is its TGL golf league, which kicks off in January 2024. Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's new sports startup — which is already...
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s Company TMRW Sports Announces F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton as an Investor
F1 great Lewis Hamilton is joining as an investor in TMRW Sports, a progressive entertainment and media company spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Michael Phelps Joined By Lindsey Vonn And Others As He Mourns Tragic Loss
The Baltimore Native suffered a tragic loss recently and took to social media to express his grief.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals scenarios: Jabeur, Pegula, Sabalenka scramble for last semi spot
FORT WORTH, Texas -- No.5 Maria Sakkari took control of the Nancy Richey Group on Wednesday, improving to 2-0. Sakkari, who advanced to the knockout stage at the WTA Finals, has failed to lose a set in two matches. But there is still a lot on the line Friday. Sakkari...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Costume Photo
Alex Morgan once again went viral on social media for her Halloween costume. The U.S. soccer superstar dressed up as the giraffe from the popular animated movie series "Madagascar." Her husband, Servando Carrasco, was the zebra and her son, Charlie, was the lion. Take a look at Morgan's Instagram post...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Low Set To Debut In Classic Chicago Bulls Colors
Previously teased by Jayson Tatum, the Air Jordan 37 Low is set to debut in a classic white, black and red style. As has been the case with other low-top iterations of the most recent Air Jordan designs, the upcoming sneakers deliver Jordan Brand’s cutting edge performance technology in a lighter, more compact package. Woven panels across the upper take on a different layout, while Formula 23 foam, carbon fiber shanks and multi-directional traction patterns underfoot maintain their original roles. The mostly white-and-black color combination throughout the shoe is Chicago Bulls uniform-friendly, in particular when considering the red flair at the collar.
