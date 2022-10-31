Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
Allen T. Torpet – Obit
Allen T. Torpet, 88, Fertile, MN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his residence in Fertile, surrounded by family. Allen was born in 1934 in Garfield Township in the house where his father was born. Allen attended eight years of country school a mile from his house, graduated from Fertile High School, and spent one year at Wahpeton State School of Science. His dad died when he was 21 and Allen moved home to farm and milk cows.
kroxam.com
Duane J. Fealy – Obit
Duane J. Fealy was born on March 6, 1935 to Judd and Rose (Payment) Fealy near Mentor, MN. He grew up and attended school in Erskine, MN. Duane became a surveyor and worked for Hastad Engineering located in Halstad, MN. In 1957, Duane joined the US Army and served both in active duty and in the reserves for nearly 4 years. Much of his time in the Army was spent in Alaska. When Duane returned, he married Ruth Vollen with which he had four children; Grant, Deborah, Greg, and Deann. It was during these years Duane started his commendable 38 year long career as a District Representative with Garden Valley Telephone Company. He often spoke of the many great people he was able to serve and had many fond recollections over the years.
kroxam.com
Arlene Lois Bushie – Obit
Arlene Lois Bushie, 83, of Crookston, MN, passed away Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. She had been bravely battling bouts of recurring cancer for many years. Arlene was born in Twin Valley, MN on September 26, 1939, the daughter...
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – November 3, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) First thing is first in this week’s column. We will be broadcasting the following Section Football Championship games on KROX Radio and the KROX Video Live stream. Thursday, November 3 at Fargodome – 12:30 PM – Fertile-Beltrami vs Blackduck –...
kroxam.com
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson – Obit
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson passed away on October 1, 2022, surrounded by family, at the Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile, MN. She was born on June 3, 1929, to Harold and Agnes (Strand) Gramer originally of Crookston. Isabel was raised by her grandparents, Richard and Karoline Strand following the death of her mother in 1930.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 3, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council on the week of October 31-November 4. The Limited Addition Gift Shop, located just inside the main entrance of RiverView Health, is having a Fall Sale, now through Friday, November 4. Take advantage of 35% off all fall items. Cards, candy, purses, and ponchos are excluded from this sale.
kroxam.com
Athlete of the Week – Hunter Knutson & Jesus Sanchez Jr.
This week’s Athletes of the week are Crookston Pirate senior football players Hunter Knutson and Jesus Sanchez Jr. The two have helped lead the Pirates up front on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and are a big reason why the Pirates are going back to the Section Championship on Friday night for the first time since 2004.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 4, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Zakaria Abdullah Abdulkadir, 21, of East Grand Forks, for Contempt of Court. Pedro Cosme-Esquivel, 22, of Audobon, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another State. Joshua David Page, 28, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court.
kroxam.com
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR THE CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum last Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
kroxam.com
RED LAKE COUNTY SHUT OUT BY MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN IN THE SECTION 8A CHAMPIONSHIP
The Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds proved to be too much for the Red Lake County Rebels, as they shut out Red Lake County 32-0 in the Section 8A Championship played in the Fargo dome. 1st Quarter. The Thunderbirds would get the ball to start the game from their own 35 yard line....
kroxam.com
GREEN WAVE’S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT TO DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13 yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up 2nd and 6. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15 yard reception down to the 32 yard line. Summers would get the ball again this time, for a gain of 2 making it 2nd and 8. The Rebels would go back to Summers gaining another 2 yards for a big 3rd and 6 from their own 36 yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short 3 yards from the first down forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would recover the muffed punt on the Green Wave’s 47 yard line. Summers would get the ball for a short gain of 2 yards, making it 2nd and 8. Leach would go back to pass, but with the pocket crumbling around him, he would be sacked by Cole Bies to make it 3rd and long with 7:30 left in the quarter. Leach would step up in another collapsing pocket and would get sacked yet again, this time by Samuel Schumacher. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton could not take advantage of the turnover and would be forced to punt once again. Smith would fair catch this punt, and East Grand Forks would start their first drive of the game on their own 31 yard line. A quarterback sneak from Drew Carpenter would go for a gain of 2 yards. A toss to John Anderson to the right side would get a gain of 4 yards making it 3rd and 4. A jet sweep to Caleb Schmiedeberg would be sniffed out by the Rebels, for a loss of 1 yard. The Green Wave would punt with 4:30 left in the quarter, and Summers would fair catch the punt at his own 22 yard line. Summers would get the ball again, with a run of 2 yards to the right side. Leach takes a designed run play to the left, following two blockers getting the first down fora gain of 11 yards down to the 35 yard line. Leach would throw on first down, hitting Summers in the chest, but couldn’t reel it in and it falls incomplete. On 2nd and 10, Casey Macziewski would get his first carry of the game for a gain of 6 yards. The Rebels would go back to Summers, who slips in the backfield, but gathers himself and gains 6 yards for a first down with 2:15 left in the quarter. Friend would get the ball, but would get met at the line by a Green Wave defender for no gain. Leach would find Devries on the left side once again, this time connecting for a gain of 7 yards. On 3rd and 3, Summers get the ball once more, running for a gain of 8 yards for another first down. Nicholas Waale would get his first run of the game, for a gain of 9 yards, and the quarter would end scoreless. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton did control the possession clock, running 17 plays to East Grand Forks’ 3 plays.
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS LOSES TO DGF AFTER CONTRAVERSIAL NO CALL IN SECTION 8AAA TITLE
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13-yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up second and six. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15-yard reception down to the 32-yard line. Summers would get the ball again, this time, for a gain of two, making it second and eight. The Rebels would go back to Summers, gaining another 2two yards for a big third and six from their own 36-yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short three yards from the first down, forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball.
kroxam.com
EGF VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS ROSEAU, ADVANCE TO SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP
The East Grand Forks Green Wave came up with big points when they needed them and beat the Roseau Rams 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 26-24) in the Section 8AA semi-finals (North Sub-Section Championship) played at Thief River Falls High School. The trip to the section championship will be the first since 2008 for the Green Wave.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON LEO CLUB AND POLICE DEPARTMENT DONATE CLOSE TO 1200 POUNDS OF NON-PERISHABLE ITEMS TO CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE
The Crookston Leo Club and Crookston Police Department would like to thank everyone that donated canned and non-perishable items on Halloween night, whether you drove by and dropped off at CHS or gave to the Leos that were going around most of the city. The drive gave a total of close to 1200 pounds given to the Care and Share Food Shelf to be given to those in need.
kroxam.com
FREE FAN BUS WILL TAKE FANS TO THE SECTION FINALS FOOTBALL GAME ON FRIDAY
The Crookston High School is offering a free Fan Bus to take fans to the Section Finals Football game at the Fargodome on Friday, November 4. The bus will start loading at 5:30 p.m. and depart from the high school at 5:45 p.m. If you are interested, please sign up in the high school office. Students 6th grade and under must be accompanied by an adult. Spots are limited and will be first come, first serve.
kroxam.com
FOUR POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES SWORN IN AT POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s consent items included approving the Auditor Warrants and to approve the minutes for October 18 and the 25. The board approved the agenda unanimously. HIGHWAY-RICHARD SANDERS. The board was then approached...
kroxam.com
OPERATION GREEN LIGHT WILL GO INTO ACTION NEXT WEEK
On Tuesday, October 4, Polk County Veterans Service Officer Kurt Ellefson approached the Polk County Board of Commissioners to approve the county’s participation in a nationwide initiative known as “Operation Green Light,” which will go into action on the week of Veteran’s Day (November 7-13) to honor veterans for their service.
kroxam.com
FERTILE-BELTRAMI FOOTBALL WINS SECTION 6 9-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
1st Quarter – Blackduck stared the game with the ball and methodically moved the ball down the field. Once they had the ball in Fertile-Beltrami territory the drive sputtered a bit and the Drakes went for it on fourth down and were stopped for a turnover on downs. Fertile-Beltrami...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY ANNOUNCES IT WILL TAKE PART IN ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Polk County announced that the county buildings would be illuminating their flag poles green from November 7 through the 13 as part of Operation Green Light. A new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face, and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL AND CHEDA WILL HOLD SPECIAL MEETINGS ON THURSDAY MORNING
The Crookston City Council and Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) will have special meetings on Thursday, November 3, in the Crookston City Hall Council Chambers. The Crookston City Council will only have one item on its regular agenda, which will be to approve the Special Crookston Housing &...
Comments / 0