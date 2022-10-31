Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline

Read full article on original website
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
KWCH.com
Fire crews continue monitoring hot spots at Park City recycling facility
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews from Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) continue to treat and monitor hot spots at the Evergreen recycling facility in Park City. The county said the fire and damage remain contained to the facility. “Since the previous update, SCFD1 continues to be the only...
KWCH.com
Investigators to review surveillance video, entry logs in search of Park City fire cause
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 continues to monitor the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. Chief Doug Williams held a briefing on Tuesday to share the status of the fire and a timeline update. Williams said as of Tuesday, there have been no issues with...
KWCH.com
Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
KAKE TV
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
KWCH.com
Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a road rage incident that started with shots being fired and ended in a car crash. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. When police arrived at the scene, officers located the victim who said they...
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
WIBW
Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
KWCH.com
Helping Hand: L35 Foundation raises safety awareness for firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money raised from the 2nd annual L35 Foundation fundraiser golf tournament helps provide training opportunities for firefighters. Ariana Davis, president and founder of the L35 Foundation, leads the mission to honor her late husband, Sedgwick County Firefighter Lieutenant Bryon Johnson. Johnson was killed in 2007 after being electrocuted by a downed power line while fighting a grass fire.
KWCH.com
Updated COVID vaccine available in Sedgwick County for anyone 5 and older
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department announced that it is accepting appointments for anyone who is at least 5 years old to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at its main clinic at 2716 W. Central. Starting next week, Sedgwick County said there will also be several walk-in...
Officials identify 3 people killed, 4 injured in head-on wreck on Kansas Turnpike: KHP
The collision happened in a construction zone near Belle Plaine.
KAKE TV
'It will get worse': Fire department says neighborhood near massive Evergreen fire is in danger
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - "It's a horrible situation living so close to it. I've never been afraid of anything, but fire does scare me. And it's not that far away. It's just not," said Dianna Deshazo. As the sun came up Monday, the Evergreen Fire raged on, and living...
KWCH.com
Douglass mom shares son’s RSV story, urges parents to act quickly
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earlier-than-usual rise in RSV cases this year includes more cases of children being hospitalized. Thursday, 12 News spoke with a Douglass mother who has a message to share with fellow parents after dealing with virus’s harsh realities for days. Ami Johnson, a mother of...
KWCH.com
Whipple responds to questions about personal security from WPD officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday addressed concerns that followed information about the city pulling police officers from normal shifts to provide personal security for him. The issue surfaced after FactFinder 12 obtained emails that confirmed the usage of WPD officers for the mayor’s personal security....
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying person suspected of aggravated battery
Crime Stopper of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who is suspected of being involved in an aggravated battery.
KCTV 5
3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine; victims identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:50 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol released more information on the crash that killed three people on the turnpike Saturday afternoon. A vehicle driven by 37-year-old Sheena Harroald of Wichita was moving northbound when it went left of center in a head-to-head construction zone. It clipped one vehicle and crashed head-on into another. Harroald was pronounced dead on the scene.
Three dead, four injured in head-on collision on Kansas Turnpike, according to official
The wreck happened around 1:34 p.m. Saturday.
classiccountry1070.com
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
