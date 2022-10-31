ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline

KWCH.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving

RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a road rage incident that started with shots being fired and ended in a car crash. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. When police arrived at the scene, officers located the victim who said they...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.
SEDGWICK, KS
KWCH.com

Helping Hand: L35 Foundation raises safety awareness for firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Money raised from the 2nd annual L35 Foundation fundraiser golf tournament helps provide training opportunities for firefighters. Ariana Davis, president and founder of the L35 Foundation, leads the mission to honor her late husband, Sedgwick County Firefighter Lieutenant Bryon Johnson. Johnson was killed in 2007 after being electrocuted by a downed power line while fighting a grass fire.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Douglass mom shares son’s RSV story, urges parents to act quickly

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earlier-than-usual rise in RSV cases this year includes more cases of children being hospitalized. Thursday, 12 News spoke with a Douglass mother who has a message to share with fellow parents after dealing with virus’s harsh realities for days. Ami Johnson, a mother of...
DOUGLASS, KS
KWCH.com

Whipple responds to questions about personal security from WPD officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday addressed concerns that followed information about the city pulling police officers from normal shifts to provide personal security for him. The issue surfaced after FactFinder 12 obtained emails that confirmed the usage of WPD officers for the mayor’s personal security....
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine; victims identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:50 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol released more information on the crash that killed three people on the turnpike Saturday afternoon. A vehicle driven by 37-year-old Sheena Harroald of Wichita was moving northbound when it went left of center in a head-to-head construction zone. It clipped one vehicle and crashed head-on into another. Harroald was pronounced dead on the scene.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash

Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
MULVANE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy