13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Getting a Job
Police and Federal agents use exclusive footage to arrest Sandusky man for alleged death threats tow. Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home. Democrat Erika White looks to unseat Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio's 42nd House District. Area Office on...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Live Matter of Greater Atlanta Charity....
13abc.com
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
13abc.com
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says...
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
Man indicted on domestic violence charge
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates
Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
13abc.com
Area Office on Aging provides life-changing care for family caregivers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s called the sandwich generation. It’s defined as middle-aged adults who are caring for an aging parent or loved one as well as children. It’s a way of life for a lot of people in our area. Julie Miller is one of them.
sent-trib.com
BG officers deploy pepper spray to stop fight
Bowling Green police had to deploy pepper spray in order to break up two fights Thursday. Two Findlay residents were cited for fighting after officers responded to screaming coming from the 300 block of North Enterprise Street. According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, around 11:30 p.m., officers were...
13abc.com
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
Alleged Boogaloo Bois member in Sandusky arrested after allegedly plotting to kill government officials
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky resident who is allegedly a member of the "Boogaloo Bois" movement was arrested in possession of weapons after allegedly plotting a scheme to kill government officials. Aron McKillips was arrested without incident by members of the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Toledo Resident Agency...
Norwalk students plead guilty in hazing incident
Two Norwalk High School football players have pleaded guilty in connection with an alleged hazing incident that took place over the summer.
13abc.com
Man injured by police during traffic stop recalls the incident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Quantrell Thomas was pulled over by Toledo Police for traffic violations last Monday. When officers ran a record check, they discovered verified warrants and asked him to put his hands behind his back. Thomas said he stepped away, and the officer proceeded to take him to...
bgfalconmedia.com
Discussing Concealed Carry in a Public and Private Space
Bowling Green State University Chief of Police Michael Campbell spoke to students and faculty on Friday, Oct. 21 about the importance of gun safety, the university’s gun policy and the open carry and conceal carry law in Ohio. In order to open carry within Ohio, it must be a...
mlivingnews.com
Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented
When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
13abc.com
Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
13abc.com
Toledo Post Office hiring for the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post Office is looking to hire more employees for the holiday season. According to the United States Postal Service, the Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Office located at 435 S. St. Clair St. Personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the open positions and to answer questions.
7th Worker In 5 Years Gets Caught In Machine At Ohio Manufacturing Plant
The company is now facing over a million dollars in penalties.
13abc.com
Ohio AG sues Dollar General over alleged deceptive pricing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dollar General is in hot water as the Attorney General’s office sues it over alleged deceptive pricing. The Attorney General’s office received numerous complaints from Dollar General customers spanning several counties, including Lucas County. The various complaints were that customers were charged different prices at checkout than the ones on the shelves.
