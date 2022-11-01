ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Getting a Job

Police and Federal agents use exclusive footage to arrest Sandusky man for alleged death threats tow. Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home. Democrat Erika White looks to unseat Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio's 42nd House District. Area Office on...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., the Waterville Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says...
WATERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Man indicted on domestic violence charge

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police use Narcan to revive man reportedly overdosing on opiates

Bowling Green Police administered Narcan to an unresponsive man early this morning (Nov. 2). Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Sand Ridge Road for an unresponsive male, age 27, with a history of drug use. Officers gave one dose of Narcan, which is used to revive people overdosing on opiates, then performed a sternum rub on the man, who appeared to be breathing easier at that point.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BG officers deploy pepper spray to stop fight

Bowling Green police had to deploy pepper spray in order to break up two fights Thursday. Two Findlay residents were cited for fighting after officers responded to screaming coming from the 300 block of North Enterprise Street. According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, around 11:30 p.m., officers were...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man injured by police during traffic stop recalls the incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Quantrell Thomas was pulled over by Toledo Police for traffic violations last Monday. When officers ran a record check, they discovered verified warrants and asked him to put his hands behind his back. Thomas said he stepped away, and the officer proceeded to take him to...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Discussing Concealed Carry in a Public and Private Space

Bowling Green State University Chief of Police Michael Campbell spoke to students and faculty on Friday, Oct. 21 about the importance of gun safety, the university’s gun policy and the open carry and conceal carry law in Ohio. In order to open carry within Ohio, it must be a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
mlivingnews.com

Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented

When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Post Office hiring for the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post Office is looking to hire more employees for the holiday season. According to the United States Postal Service, the Toledo Post Office will be holding a job application workshop on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Post Office located at 435 S. St. Clair St. Personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the open positions and to answer questions.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio AG sues Dollar General over alleged deceptive pricing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dollar General is in hot water as the Attorney General’s office sues it over alleged deceptive pricing. The Attorney General’s office received numerous complaints from Dollar General customers spanning several counties, including Lucas County. The various complaints were that customers were charged different prices at checkout than the ones on the shelves.
TOLEDO, OH

