Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education

Free Air Time: Minnesota House District 25B Candidate John Robinson
(ABC 6 News) – This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Minnesota House District 25B candidates include...
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
Public Service Commission Candidate Trygve Hammer: "I feel like [state lawmakers] serve the privileged" instead of average North Dakota residents
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former U.S Marine is seeking to "serve the people" instead of the priveledged, if elected this November General Election. Trygve Hammer is looking for your vote to become a member of the Public Service Commission. He joined WDAY Midday to share his platform, who he thinks current members have forgotten to represent, and what made him decide to run this election cycle.
North Dakota District 27 Candidate Sonja Kaye: "Republican policies aren't even consistent with their own platform"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A retired North Dakota business owner and current community organizer is throwing her hat into the ring to represent District 27 in the upcoming November General Election. Sonja Kaye is a North Dakota District 27 State Senate Candidate. She shared her campaign priorities, what people in the...
Ad from right-wing PAC urges vote for deceased 3rd party candidate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The final days of an election tend to feature a few political stunts, but an online ad encouraging people to vote for someone who has died? That's enough to surprise even political professionals. "I think this is probably unprecedented," said Brian McClung, CEO of Part...
Former North Dakota University System Chancellor dies
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former leader of the North Dakota University system has died. Robert Potts died last Friday at his home in Florence, Arkansas after a battle with cancer. Potts served as chancellor from July 2004 to August 2006. "The North Dakota University System and the State Board of...
Burgum rejects Tribes' request to exclusively host internet gambling rights
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is rejecting a request by North Dakota's Native American tribes to exclusively host sports betting and online gambling in the state. Burgum announced the decision Thursday, saying he doesn't see a "clear legal path" for him to expand the state's gambling laws unilaterally. “These...
Trio of public meetings to be held on proposed Moorhead sales tax on ballot
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are getting that chance to find out more about what the proposed half-cent sales tax on the ballot November 8th will go towards. Three public information sessions will be held Thursday at the Moorhead Public Library at Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meetings will be to inform residents about the possible amenities and programs that would occur if voters give the thumbs up to the sales tax, essentially funding the new Community Center Library Downtown.
Nearly 1 in 4 Minnesota GOP legislative candidates questioned 2020 election
Nearly one in four Republicans running for the Minnesota Legislature this year have rejected or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, according to an MPR News analysis. The GOP candidates could determine which party controls the Minnesota House and Senate next year, and they could have a strong role in crafting election law in Minnesota.
Walz, Jensen say they were called to serve Minnesota from classroom, doc’s office
Every politician has an origin story, the tale of why they got into the game in the first place. Rarely tied to personal ambition, the story is usually about how some person, some event, some turning point in their lives called them to serve. They didn’t volunteer as much as they were drafted. For DFLer [...]
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak: "I would be honored to serve the citizens of this state for another six years"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 10-year veteran of a prominent North Dakota commission is running to maintain her role in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Fedorchak is a longtime member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She joined WDAY Radio to share her philosophy as a board member, the balance between adding green energy sources and maintaining fossil fuel sources, and keeping both utility providers and consumers happy.
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff
(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
West Acres holding lockdown drill, won't impact early voting election hours
(Fargo, ND) -- West Acres Mall will be holding a monthly lockdown drill Wednesday morning, but it will not affect early voting. The vote center will continue to operate normally, even during the drill that will happen at 10:05 a.m. West Acres will have additional staff at the vote center...
Conservation vs. cemetery: Minnesota's first memorial forest strikes a balance
SCANDIA, Minn. — Minnesota's first memorial forest has been quietly gaining popularity as an anti-cemetery for more than a year now. Instead of buying a burial plot, the forest sells trees that come with access to a sprawling private forest near Scandia. "This tree right here, this was actually...
Cass County Election Administrator on early voting: "We're having a really good turnout"
(Fargo, ND) -- Early voting will soon come to a close in Cass County. "Early voting concludes this Friday at 6:00 p.m. at those five sites and when that's finished we recover some of the election equipment that is exclusively for early voting and we move that back to our election warehouse where it will be secured until the polls close on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.," said Cass County Election Administrator Murray Nash.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to the last two reports. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data...
What to expect on election night in Minnesota
Minnesota was traditionally a blue state but has become more purple over the years. Rural Minnesota has grown more Republican while Minneapolis, St. Paul and their suburbs have become more Democratic, along with certain regional centers including Rochester and Duluth. Joe Biden won Minnesota by just over 7 percentage points in 2020 after Donald Trump came within 1.5 points in 2016.Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's bid for a second term is Minnesota's top race this year. He's up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator. Walz pulled nearly 54 percent of the vote in 2018,...
