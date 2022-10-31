Read full article on original website
11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
Newest featured neighborhood looking for name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
Road closures announced for Wichita Toy Run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released a list of road closures for the Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Investigators to review surveillance video, entry logs in search of Park City fire cause
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 continues to monitor the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. Chief Doug Williams held a briefing on Tuesday to share the status of the fire and a timeline update. Williams said as of Tuesday, there have been no issues with...
Update on Evergreen Pallet Recycle fire
The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. It's been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.
Does It Work? Laundry Turtle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
Wichita used car dealership barred from selling cars, must pay $85,000, official says
The action comes after customers could not get titles to used cars they purchased.
Food shopping program for older Wichita residents needs $50,000 or it will have to close
The Senior Services program has been around for more than 40 years.
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
Fire crews continue monitoring hot spots at Park City recycling facility
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews from Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) continue to treat and monitor hot spots at the Evergreen recycling facility in Park City. The county said the fire and damage remain contained to the facility. “Since the previous update, SCFD1 continues to be the only...
Evergreen Recycle's wood piles were in violation of fire code before the blaze, and it's not the first time
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) – While crews continue working around the clock to put out the huge fire at Evergreen Recycle, KAKE News Investigates found out that the owner was in violation of fire code. And it's not the first time. But as far as the effort to put...
Wichita Police investigating Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Doorbell camera video shows the moments of a car speeding through the neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. on Bluff Street, and then gunshots can be heard. According to Wichita Police, shell casings were found and a bullet hole was found in a neighbor’s car.
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
A Wichita police officer died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Daniel Gumm was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was a K-9 handler and trainer who lost his canine partner, Rooster, while attempting an arrest in 2017. Gumm was diagnosed over the summer with metastatic esophageal cancer,...
Video: KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman interviews trick-or-treaters in College Hill
Huge crowds showed up in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood to take in the decorations and get some Halloween candy.
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
