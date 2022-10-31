ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newest featured neighborhood looking for name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

KWCH.com

Update on Evergreen Pallet Recycle fire

The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. It's been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Laundry Turtle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
Hutch Post

Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving

RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police investigating Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Doorbell camera video shows the moments of a car speeding through the neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. on Bluff Street, and then gunshots can be heard. According to Wichita Police, shell casings were found and a bullet hole was found in a neighbor’s car.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer

A Wichita police officer died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Daniel Gumm was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was a K-9 handler and trainer who lost his canine partner, Rooster, while attempting an arrest in 2017. Gumm was diagnosed over the summer with metastatic esophageal cancer,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
WICHITA, KS

