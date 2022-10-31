Read full article on original website
STORAGE AUCTION
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash, at an ONLINE public auction on 17th of November, 2022, at 11:00am AT STORAGETREASURES.COM. Please note: THIS AUCTION IS NOT IN PERSON. PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP TO OUR PHYSICAL LOCATION. ALL AUCTION PARTICIPANTS MUST SIGN UP AND BID ONLINE. Southeast Storage 8416 US-231 Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 STORAGE AUCTION.
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER FORECLOSURE NOTICE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from DAN E ENGLAND AN UNMARRIED MAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR NEW SOUTH FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, on the 29th day of November, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, on December 8, 2005, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2005, Page 91522, Elmore County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash on the Front Steps of the Elmore County Courthouse, 100 East Conners Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092 in Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on December 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, T20N, R19E, AND CONTINUE THENCE N 88 DEG. 38` E, 372.0 FEET; THENCE N 43 DEG. 23` E, 1481.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE THENCE N 01 DEG. 37` W 22.8 FEET; THENCE N 73 DEG. 27` E, 482.50 FEET; THENCE S 60 DEG. 58` E, 308.4 FEET TO THE NORTH SIDE OF A PAVED COUNTY ROAD, COMMONLY KNOWN AS THE GRIER ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 659.0 FEET; THENCE N 29 DEG. 30` W, 492.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING IN THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 14, T20N, R19E, AND CONTAINS 5.0 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. THE ABOVE LEGAL DESCRIPTION TAKEN FROM THAT CERTAIN SURVEY PREPARED BY JOHN S. WIGGINS, ALA. REG. NO. 10364, DATED JULY 5 1980. Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 9575 GRIER RD, WETUMPKA, AL 36092. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602 Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-22-04910-1 rlselaw.com/property-listing Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 200263.
G MART
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that an application has been made to the Elmore County Commission for a 050 - Retail Beer (off premises only) Alcohol License Transfer Application from Holley Mark 6 to G Mart by Georgia Road LLC at 10790 Georgia Road, Eclectic, AL 36024. The Public Hearing on said application is set before the County Commission at 5:00pm, Monday, November 14, 2022 in the Elmore County Courthouse Courtroom, 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama. Anyone desiring to speak either for or against said application should appear in person at said time or may indicate their wishes in writing to: Elmore County Commission Attn: Chief Operations Officer 100 East Commerce St., Suite 200 Wetumpka, AL 36092 wrbechd@elmoreco.org Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 G MART.
A jump start in farming: Elmore County family gets grant for upstart farm
Finding someone who is new to farming is tough. Just ask Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate. “You go to some ag meetings and they will ask how many fifth generation or fourth generation, even seventh generation farmers there are,” Pate said. “They are real proud and should be. But nobody ever asks if there are any first generation farmers.”
Wildlife art taking over downtown Wetumpka
It started as another themed art show — “Art Gone Wild.”. But now it has grown from the walls of The Kelly to an event to cover downtown Wetumpka. “We planned the exhibit first — wildlife art,” The Kelly Executive Director Jennifer Eifert said. “Then it grew to a Wildlife Arts Festival.”
AV/11 DODGE
PUBLIC NOTICE The following vehicles will be auctioned off by J&J Towing 65 Pierce Rd. Elmore @ 10:00 a.m. on 12-07-22 2011 Dodge Avenger 1B3BD4FB5BN591981 2005 Ford Mustang 1ZVFT80N155120442 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 2022 AV/11 DODGE.
PHOTOS: Elmore County couple receive farm grant
A jump start in farming: Elmore County family gets grant for upstart farm. Finding someone who is new to farming is tough.
EST/FLOYD, L.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LONNIE EARL FLOYD, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-313 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of LONNIE EARL FLOYD, deceased, having been granted to RUBY FLOYD on October, 25, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law , to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. RUBY FLOYD ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LONNIE EARL FLOYD, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: FOSTER D. KEY KEY, GREER, HARRISON & CASEY ATTORNEYS AT LAW 2163 HIGHWAY 31 SOUTH SUITE 102 PELHAM, ALABAMA 36124 PO BOX 350345 BIRMINGHAM, AL 35236-0345 205-987-2211 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 EST/FLOYD, L.
Red-hot Elmore County faces Demopolis in first round
For the first time since 2011, the Elmore County football team is playing in the postseason. Elmore County, which finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and the No. 4 seed in its region, hits the road on Friday night to play Demopolis (9-1). The Panthers are in the...
EST/FARRELL, G.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE FARRELL, JR., DECEASED. CASE NO.: 2022 -330 NOTICE OF FILING OF WILL FOR PROBATE TO: ANGIE STINNETT, A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ALABAMA and TO: RITA JONES, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, BEING HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF GEORGE FARRELL, JR., AND NOTICE TO: ANY OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF GEORGE FARRELL, JR AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 25th day of October 2022, a certain paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of GEORGE FARRELL, JR., deceased, was filed in the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama by Petitioner, LAURA LANGSTON, requesting that such Last Will and Testament be admitted to Probate and that the petitioner be named as Personal Representative of such Estate. This notice of Filing of Will for Probate is given to you as an heir at law and next-of-kin of GEORGE FARRELL, JR. Unless an objection to admission to Probate of such Last Will and Testament is submitted by you in writing to this Court within ten (10) days of the final publication of this notice, the Court will proceed with considering such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON JUDGE OF PROBATE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Name and Address of Attorney for Petitioner: D. Jason Britt, Esq. STONE, BRITT, & WEBB, LLC 114 South Main Street Post Office Box 967 Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 (TEL) 334.517.6520 Wetumpka Herald: Nov.2, 9 and 16, 2022 EST/FARRELL, G.
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 27 to
• Harassing communications was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Williams Road. • Theft was reported on Williams Road. • Theft was reported on South Main Street. Oct. 27. • Theft was reported on East Micanopy Street.
Edgewood Academy caps off stellar season with another championship
When Edgewood Academy senior Elena Adams spiked the ball into the middle of the Lowndes defense last Wednesday afternoon, she capped off arguably the greatest volleyball season in Edgewood Academy history. Her kill gave Edgewood Academy a 3-0 win over Lowndes Academy in the AISA Class AA championship at the...
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week
Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week. Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
Three county stars picked for AHSAA North-South All-Star game
The 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star football game has released its rosters and three football players from Elmore County have been selected to play in the event. Brandon Dean, the Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, made the announcement of the two 37-member rosters on Tuesday morning.
