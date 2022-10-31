Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
One killed in Interstate 57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed another was injured after a serious crash shut down Interstate 57 Northbound lanes at Milepost 236 Thursday morning. Traffic was diverted at I-57 Northbound Exit 232. Police said a semi driven by Kenneth Johnson, 78, of Decatur, was traveling north on the...
WAND TV
Taylorville High School student arrested, accused of making school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A student was arrested after police said he called them, claiming there was an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. At 9:27 a.m., Taylorville Police received a call about an active shooter threat at the school. Officers arrived two minutes later. They began to secure...
WAND TV
2 arrested after attack leaves Mattoon police officer with broken nose, head injuries
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were arrested following an attack on a Mattoon police officer that left the officer with a broken nose and head injuries. Mattoon Police arrested Kyle E. Hamilton, 37, of Mattoon, and Timothy J. Cotter, 31, of Mattoon, on October 25 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Edgar Ave.
WAND TV
Cash For Kids' Sake to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois has kicked off their Cash For Kids' Sake campaign. The fundraising campaign is meant to replace the revenue lost by events canceled due to COVID-19 precautions such as Bowl For Kids' Sake. BBBS of Central Illinois serves Champaign,...
WAND TV
Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
WAND TV
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night have been identified. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created...
WAND TV
Pana High School on lockdown after threatening note found in school bathroom
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Pana High School is on lockdown after a note was found on a high school bathroom stall that read, “There is a shooter in the school right now.”. The Pana Police Department has been contacted and is helping school administration by going to each classroom to dismiss students.
WAND TV
Coroner releases name of man killed in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of the man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. Jorge E. De La O of Cicero, Illinois was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. at a hospital in Urbana. De...
WAND TV
Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
WAND TV
City of Decatur partners with Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate homes throughout the city
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur has made an agreement with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate homes throughout the city. The Decatur City Council has approved up to $250,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies to be used by DAH4H to rehab vacant properties in Decatur to add higher-quality housing stock.
WAND TV
Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
WAND TV
Pana schools to resume class tomorrow
PANA, Ill. — In a release posted on their Facebook, Pana Community Unit School District No. 8 announced that it has been given the green light to resume normal school activity on Thursday. The school was placed on lockdown earlier today when a note was found in a high...
WAND TV
What to do with leftover pumpkins
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Halloween is over, so what do you with those leftover jack o' lanterns?. Experts say you shouldn't throw them away. A master gardener with the University of Illinois Macon County Extension says throwing away pumpkins can be harmful for the environment. "If you just throw it...
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
WAND TV
Unused juvenile detention facility proposed as new site for Helping Hands facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Officials from Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield announced that they are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter all under one roof. The proposal, which would also include day services, would repurpose part of a building on the county's...
WAND TV
Ferrero to add Kinder Bueno production line
Bloomington, Ill (WAND) – It’s a sweet deal for Bloomington as premium chocolate candy maker Ferrero announces a huge expansion. Ferrero will spend $214 million to expand its plant for a production line for its Kinder Bueno candy bars. The 169,000 foot addition will result in the hiring of an additional 200 people over four years – generating an economic benefit to the region and the state.
WAND TV
Athlete shares journey during national Diabetes Awareness Month
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - It's something Eva Rubin has to live with forever. "So when I was diagnosed, I ended up missing my first ever basketball try out. I was literally in the hospital being diagnosed missing my 7th grade basketball try out," said Eva Rubin, graduate student at the University of Illinois.
WAND TV
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
WAND TV
DPS61 outlines plan to improve student test scores
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Public Schools is rolling out a new plan to transform its student achievement. The Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) shows Decatur students are lagging far behind their peers in the state. "If you see our data- we pretty much have a foundation problem. So...
WAND TV
Decatur Sister Cities welcomes delegates from Japan
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur welcomed 6 Japanese delegates from Tokorozawa, Japan on Thursday. This is a part of the Sister Cities program, which was organized by President Dwight D. Eisenhower after World War II. The goal was to establish community friendships with other countries. Decatur has connections to Japan and Germany.
Comments / 0