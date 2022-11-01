Read full article on original website
KKTV
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado
If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to fall along the Front Range
DENVER — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow while Denver will likely get its first measurable snowfall. A cold front that arrived in Colorado early Thursday has brought steady snow to the mountains. Mountain roadways will become snow covered Thursday evening.
KKTV
LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community
The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
KKTV
Early giving begins for Colorado Gives Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The kick off to Colorado Gives Day, one of the largest charity events for the state, early giving starts Nov. 1. Now through Dec. 6, organizations are actively collecting donations to work toward their goal. Money raised in the early giving stage will be boosted...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
KRDO
HEALTHY COLORADO – Daylight saving time comes to an end Sunday, how you can transition smoothly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans are getting ready for a circadian rhythm shift. We fall back an hour this coming Sunday when daylight saving time ends. And while we gain an hour of sleep, it impacts us in other ways. "Switching the clock is always a little bit of...
coloradosun.com
6 big takeaways from Jared Polis’ latest Colorado budget proposal, from a rainy day fund to more K-12 money
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal Tuesday as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hot springs base camps: Colorado destinations for soaking and more
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s hot springs shine brightest in the darker days of winter. They are the warm embrace we need after long, cold days of skiing and adventure, the mineral medicine the doctor ordered to mend our weary bones. Some towns showcase the geothermal miracle best....
How much Colorado health insurance rates will increase in 2023
Data: Colorado Division of Insurance; Chart: John Frank/AxiosHealth insurers are raising rates next year in Colorado — and some are abandoning the state.Why it matters: The cost of health care is a key driver that makes it less affordable to live in Colorado. Higher insurance rates also lead people to forgo coverage or care, disproportionately affecting minority communities.Moreover, it's a blow to Gov. Jared Polis, who stakes his term on lowering health care costs, and a setback for the new government-managed "Colorado Option" that Democrats promised would drive down costs.By the numbers: The average health insurance plan on the individual...
newsfromthestates.com
District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised
An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
Colorado renters look to join class action price-fixing lawsuit
The companies manage at least 200 upscale apartment complexes in the Denver metro from Castle Rock to Boulder.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
You’ll Never Believe What The Law on Eavesdropping is in Colorado
If you commonly use the phrase "I overheard" in Colorado, you'll probably want to stop after learning the law on eavesdropping. Having a personal and private conversation in Colorado is a right that we all have and if you intrude on another person's conversation you're actually breaking the law. Curious...
Lung cancer survivor is new Ms. Colorado Senior America
The 61-year-old from Aurora was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and neck cancer in 2018.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
