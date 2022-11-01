ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 KEKB

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado

If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

LIVE RADAR: Snow begins to fall along the Front Range

DENVER — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow while Denver will likely get its first measurable snowfall. A cold front that arrived in Colorado early Thursday has brought steady snow to the mountains. Mountain roadways will become snow covered Thursday evening.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Early giving begins for Colorado Gives Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The kick off to Colorado Gives Day, one of the largest charity events for the state, early giving starts Nov. 1. Now through Dec. 6, organizations are actively collecting donations to work toward their goal. Money raised in the early giving stage will be boosted...
COLORADO STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hot springs base camps: Colorado destinations for soaking and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s hot springs shine brightest in the darker days of winter. They are the warm embrace we need after long, cold days of skiing and adventure, the mineral medicine the doctor ordered to mend our weary bones. Some towns showcase the geothermal miracle best....
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

How much Colorado health insurance rates will increase in 2023

Data: Colorado Division of Insurance; Chart: John Frank/AxiosHealth insurers are raising rates next year in Colorado — and some are abandoning the state.Why it matters: The cost of health care is a key driver that makes it less affordable to live in Colorado. Higher insurance rates also lead people to forgo coverage or care, disproportionately affecting minority communities.Moreover, it's a blow to Gov. Jared Polis, who stakes his term on lowering health care costs, and a setback for the new government-managed "Colorado Option" that Democrats promised would drive down costs.By the numbers: The average health insurance plan on the individual...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised

An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE

