Related
Iowa vs. Purdue Visitors Preview
Purdue is back in Ross-Ade Stadium this week and as a result, the Boilermakers are preparing to welcome over 60 recruits and their families to West Lafayette for their.
Purdue unveils uniform combo ahead of key B1G matchup with Iowa
Purdue unveiled the uniform combo for the upcoming B1G matchup with Iowa in Week 10. For the 1st time this season, the Boilermakers are wearing gray jerseys with black pants, topped off with gold helmets. The gray jerseys are not new for the Boilermakers, but this is the 1st time the team will pair the gray with gold and black.
ESPN's FPI reveals who will win between Iowa and Purdue in Week 10
Iowa and Purdue are going to be meeting on the gridiron in Week 10. It will be a Charlie Jones reunion on Saturday. Jones has been on fire since leaving the Iowa program via the transfer portal. He leads all Purdue wideouts with 840 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. Purdue is 5-3 through eight games.
