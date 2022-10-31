Purdue unveiled the uniform combo for the upcoming B1G matchup with Iowa in Week 10. For the 1st time this season, the Boilermakers are wearing gray jerseys with black pants, topped off with gold helmets. The gray jerseys are not new for the Boilermakers, but this is the 1st time the team will pair the gray with gold and black.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO