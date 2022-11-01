HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg leader is speaking out about a Wednesday night shooting that left two people dead and three others injured. Ward Two Councilwoman Deborah Delgado says the incident, that happened in her ward, has left her angry and heartbroken and she wants the city to do something right now to stop the violence.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO