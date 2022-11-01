Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
The Warrior Within 5K set for Nov. 12
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. As the holidays get closer, more people in the Pine Belt are in need of some extra help. That’s when groups like the Salvation Army step in to help. Food Truck Festival this...
WDAM-TV
Police remind residents to ‘Park Smart’ when holiday shopping
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and put valuables in their trunks as the holiday shopping season grows near. HPD says they want you to “Park Smart” by locking your doors, removing gifts or electronics from plain view and taking your...
WDAM-TV
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
WDAM-TV
Magnolia Road Fire, Jones County
Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road today around 1:30 p.m. ‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week....
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. The museum is inspired by a different theme every month. This month’s theme is “I SPY,” and HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said it’s a great way to keep families...
WDAM-TV
Petal man arrested on grand larceny charge
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Petal has been arrested, and several stolen items have been recovered in Forrest County. Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jared Hagan found a missing trailer and lawn mower stolen off J.B. Horne Road last month as well as a BBQ grill belonging to Hattiesburg Heritage Church.
WDAM-TV
Delgado reacts to Ward 2 deadly shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg leader is speaking out about a Wednesday night shooting that left two people dead and three others injured. Ward Two Councilwoman Deborah Delgado says the incident, that happened in her ward, has left her angry and heartbroken and she wants the city to do something right now to stop the violence.
WDAM-TV
One arrested after Hattiesburg Halloween assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after officers responded to reports of shots fired on Halloween. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chris Holmes on one count of aggravated assault in connection to an incident on Mable Street that occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
WDAM-TV
HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
Mississippi police: Two people dead, three injured in Wednesday night shooting
Two people are dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg Wednesday night. Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of...
WDAM-TV
500 new holiday lanterns to debut at Hattiesburg Zoo’s 5th annual ‘Lights of the Wild’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While we just started the month of November, you can’t help but sense that holiday feeling in the air. What better way to ring in the holiday season than with the splendor of “Lights of the Wild” at the Hattiesburg Zoo?. The event...
WTOK-TV
MPD announces new officers join force
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Tuesday two new officers have joined the Meridian Police Department. Cameron Moody and Justin Newbaker are the latest additions to the patrol force. Moody, 28, is a Meridian native and previously worked for Metro Ambulance. He’s the son of Doug and...
WDAM-TV
Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
WDAM-TV
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Fayette man missing for the past month were believed to have been found Tuesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Smith County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, were located Tuesday in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville, Miss.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies use FARO device to investigate Wednesday’s fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is using new 3D imaging technology to aid in the investigation of a suspicious fire that left a mobile home destroyed. The fire occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 456 Magnolia Road. It caused significant structural damage and the...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend. According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight. Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot. No injuries were reported during the incident.
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. schools participate in FARMtastic agricultural field trip
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Agriculture plays a big role in the state of Mississippi, generating more than $8 billion dollars every year and making it the number one industry in the state. The Lamar County School District got to see firsthand the process of getting produce from the field to...
WDAM-TV
LPD still seeking suspect in double-homicide investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department continues to search for Ronald Buckley, who is wanted in connection to the deaths of two people shot outside Loper’s Laundry last week. Another person was injured, but no updates have been released. Laure Police Chief Tommy Cox says Buckley is...
