Kentucky State

WKRC

Long lines for first no-excuse early voting in Kentucky

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – No-excuse early voting in Kentucky started on Nov. 3, and polling locations saw long lines for the first day. The sunshine paired well with Kentucky voters patiently waiting in line to cast their votes. “It was super easy, you show them your driver’s license...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

2 local casinos considered for licenses for sports betting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Plans for sports betting in the Tri-State take a step forward. The Ohio Casino Control Commission is expected to meet Wednesday to consider licenses for both Hard Rock Casino and Miami Valley Gaming. The applications for both call for sports betting on-site as well as online. The...
OHIO STATE
caandesign.com

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday with 5 generations of her family

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman celebrates a remarkable milestone--she turned 107!. Madeline Bamberger Debord lives at Covenant Village in Green Township. Her granddaughter helped the staff arrange a surprise party for her on Thursday. Five generations of family were there and Madeline said she did not realize...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Abortion ruling bringing voters out for midterm elections

Early voting numbers are pointing to a strong turnout on Tuesday’s midterm elections. Hamilton County’s Board of Elections said numbers are up 50% compared to this time during the last midterm election. The election is happening just three months after the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v....
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

6 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Florida home, police say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) — Police said six people were arrested after a search warrant was executed on a Florida home on Friday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 121 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of cocaine, eight suboxone strips, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue, a suspected ecstasy pill, and miscellaneous paraphernalia during the search.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRC

Woman shot and killed outside work after rejecting coworkers romantic advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WKRC) - A Minnesota woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of her workplace after she repeatedly rejected the romantic advances of a coworker. Nicole Hammond, 28, was found around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 with a gunshot wound to the neck. First responders tried life-saving measures but she died at the scene, according to a statement by the St. Cloud Police.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WKRC

Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

