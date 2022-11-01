Beavercreek asking public’s feedback on future road widening project

The city of Beavercreek’s Engineering Division is asking for the public’s feedback on a future road widening project along North Fairfield Road.

The city will hold a public involvement meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Beavercreek City Hall.

At the meeting, residents will learn about the project and be able to provide feedback to the staff before construction starts.

>> Woman forced out of condemned Fairborn apartment due to it being ‘unfit for habitation’

The overall goal of the road-widening project is to reduce congestion and improve safety, according to a release.

If you aren’t able to attend the meeting comments can be submitted to Nick Smith, assistant city manager at publicworks@beavercreekohio.gov by Dec. 3.

More information about the project can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group