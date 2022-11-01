Beavercreek asking public’s feedback on future road widening project
The city of Beavercreek’s Engineering Division is asking for the public’s feedback on a future road widening project along North Fairfield Road.
The city will hold a public involvement meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Beavercreek City Hall.
At the meeting, residents will learn about the project and be able to provide feedback to the staff before construction starts.
The overall goal of the road-widening project is to reduce congestion and improve safety, according to a release.
If you aren’t able to attend the meeting comments can be submitted to Nick Smith, assistant city manager at publicworks@beavercreekohio.gov by Dec. 3.
More information about the project can be found here.
