ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dot.LA

How Zoolatech Turned the US Engineer Shortage Into Explosive Pandemic Growth

By dot.LA
dot.LA
dot.LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An1xt_0ithyZ8k00

Custom software developers Zoolatech – based in Kyiv, Ukraine – provide custom-built mobile and web development solutions for a variety of clients, working in a range of industries and specializations, with engineering talent based all over the globe. We caught up with CEO and co-founder Roman Kaplun ahead of last week’s dot.LA Summit to talk about the company’s explosive pandemic-era growth, how COVID helped sell clients on the fundamentals of remote work, and why L.A. can’t seem to train engineers quickly enough.

dot.LA: I don’t just want to repeat the “Office Hours” podcast you did with Spencer [Rascoff], but I do think people are going to be fascinated by this idea of working with a team that is still partly in Ukraine. It's a bit like having a remote workforce, which is the thing a lot of people are going through right now, but on the hardest, most complicated mode.

KAPLUN: When managers complain about working with remote teams, I think they either selected the wrong partner, wrong people, or they have not established the right process. We live in a global world, and so you almost have to work with teams that are not congregated in one place anymore. And so in order to do this successfully, you just basically need to set it up and hire the right people.

We are a technology company, but we provide technology as a service to other technology companies. And we are in business primarily because there is a shortage of technology and engineering talent in the U.S. Technology companies are almost forced to go and hire people offshore.

dot.LA: A lot of companies are already doing this on their own in-house. “Well, we have our team here and then we’ve got a team in Manila or Poland or whatever.” What are some of the advantages to coming to a company like yours, where there’s architecture already set up for that, as opposed to just me as an American founder going overseas to round up my own team?

KAPLUN: We can do it a lot faster. We are professionals, we understand the market, we understand the culture. And by understanding the culture of our client and culture of the people we hire, that makes it a lot easier for us to basically to do everything a lot faster. So unless you are a Microsoft or Amazon or some other large company that wants to invest in each market, and basically built your own recruitment team, HR team, your own marketing team, basically invest into infrastructure over hiring and running these kind of teams, then the next best option is to use a company like ours, that understands the market and has all that infrastructure in place.

dot.LA: What is it like to manage a company where some of your colleagues are working basically around the clock?

KAPLUN: It is all about, like I said, hiring the right people, setting up the right management team.

dot.LA: That's got to be a challenge too, to constantly be focused on bringing in the right people. You've grown so quickly, to 450 staffers in just over four and a half years. I'd love to hear a little bit about that.

This is a word of mouth kind of business, in terms of our clients and employees. Zoola is Hebrew slang for a place that, once you find it, you don't want to leave. So we like to say that this concept applies to our both employees and our clients. We treat all our clients very well, so they want to stay with us, but even more importantly, we also treat our employees in the same way. So we have a very mature HR practices in place and we help our employees to grow their careers. We take care of them in terms of benefits and perks that companies would do. So we invest into that. And then word of mouth creates a positive reputation for us in the markets in which we work.

dot.LA: That's a lot of growth in a few years, especially considering it's not a product that just blew up in the marketplace. It's consulting, you're finding new clients, you're growing that organically. To what do you credit the fast growth of this concept?

We signed 40 clients in about five years. A lot of it is just having a professional network of people I've worked with before. COVID has also opened up the concept of remote work. Our industry has existed for a long time; companies have always outsourced work offshore. But before COVID, the most challenging question that I had to answer was: “How does it work in a remote environment?” Everyone said, we like to have our teams co-located, everybody in the same office and so on. So I had to sell this idea of having a team remodeled, that it was okay to have some workers remote. COVID helped with that. I don't have to sell people on the basic concept that this works.

Also during COVID, a lot of money was invested into the economy. A lot of companies received funding allowing them to tackle new projects, so the demand for engineering talent in the U.S. went up. Due to limit availability of engineers stateside, companies had to go offshore. So we were in the right place, at the right time, with the right clients and the right proposition. A lot of our clients were growing, so that resulted in our growth.

dot.LA: You mentioned that before, that part of the success of Zoola and what you've been doing is this lack of available engineering talent in the U.S. Economics 101 would teach us, if there's a huge demand, supply should be going up. Why do you think it's not and, why aren't more Americans becoming engineers to take these readily available engineering?

KAPLUN: It's a great question. So let me give you a conceptual example that I think is true. So in Eastern Europe, let's say Ukraine, the average salary outside of technology is about $600-$700 a month. In high tech, it’s about $6,000-$7,000 a month. It's 10 times the difference. So if you’re a college student or a high school student, your career path as an electrical engineer or an architect or a biotech engineer is about maybe $1,000 a month tops. But you go into software engineering, you make $1,000 as an intern.

So now let's look at the U.S. In the United States, you can go to college and major in pretty much anything. You can become an architect, an electrical engineer, whatever, and you're going to make a decent living. If you’re a software engineer, you're probably going to make a better living, but it's not 10 times more than the other options.

So in Ukraine, the path to success is fairly clear. Go into technology and you can be successful. So you have a larger graduating class, and a lot of people going into that field. I think this is a big difference. So there’s basically a limited supply of engineers here, it creates more demand for it, and so people have to go offshore.

dot.LA: We think of tech companies as specialized in some ways. It's a fintech company or we're doing Web3. And for Zoolatech, regardless of what the client needs, you're there to build the tools. I'm interested in that decision not to specialize and how you make that work in a practical way.

KAPLUN: We specialized in custom software development. So if Salesforce, like in a hypothetical scenario, if Salesforce is not a good enough solution for you – maybe it's too complex and maybe it's too big, you want something very specific – we can build your own custom software.

A lot of technology companies, they choose to build their own software solutions as opposed to purchasing them. There are also many tools on the market that you can purchase, but some of them are very big and very complex and require a level of integration and customization that is beyond to what you actually need. So we specialize in custom software development, we just don't specialize in specific tools.

dot.LA: Is there a case study you could walk us through as an example?

So for one major North American retailer, we made their Android app. 80% of their customers are on the iOS on iPhones because they are slightly upscale, so they're willing to spend more money on retail. Most of the people are on iPhones, but they can’t ignore Android entirely. It’s about 20% of the market for them, so they have to have it, but it’s not a top priority. And so Android is not a top priority for them, but it's very important. So it was a great opportunity for them to give this to us and basically say okay, you guys manage the Android entirely, just follow the iOS.

For a San Francisco fintech company, we brought together their Mortgages platform. They were getting into new business. They started as a student loan refinancing company, and we played a large part in building that software, and when they expanded it into mortgage financing, we built that platform out for them completely. The lesson learned from that is that was, the closer we work with the companies, and the more trust we build with their technology leadership, the more responsibility they give us and then the better independent results that we can provide for them.

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

Rackless, earth-mounted solar 107 MW memorandum of understanding signed

Erthos, an energy technology company with uniquely designed utility-scale Earth Mount Solar PV, announced 14 MW of projects under contract and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a single 107 MWdc project. These agreements are with five of the top U.S. and global utility-scale solar developers, Erthos reports. What makes...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
freightwaves.com

Push to reshore US manufacturing motivated by global supply chain issues

More and more U.S. manufacturers are intensifying their exploration of reshoring operations to reduce reliance on China, according to Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “Up until the pandemic, there was kind of a slow build of companies that were considering reshoring, but when the pandemic...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
dot.LA

Financial Finesse Launches 'Socially Responsible' VC Arm

The venture market is in the midst of a slowdown — which makes it an odd time to launch a new VC arm. But that’s exactly what the financial wellness coaching company Financial Finesse is doing. The company this week launched Financial Finesse Ventures, which focuses on “socially responsible” fintech. Think of it as the polar opposite of the shady trading apps and questionable crypto firms that reigned supreme in 2021.
Gizmodo

How the Agriculture Industry Funds Pro-Beef 'Science'

One of the country’s most prominent academic centers that purports to “advance sustainability in animal agriculture” is almost entirely funded by industrial agriculture interests, new documents show. And the industry has used its connection to help push messaging around how beef isn’t that harmful to the planet.
DAVIS, CA
thefastmode.com

Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022

The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
The Associated Press

Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
The Hill

Tech company announces rollout of new elder-care assistant robots

Tech company Labrador Systems announced on Wednesday it was beginning the rollout of its new assistive robots that will help senior citizens and others who need assistance in their daily life, a technology that could be transformative for elder care. The Labrador Retriever personal robot resembles a moving cart with top and bottom trays. The…
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flying Magazine

Archer Aviation Sets Production Goal of 2,000 Aircraft Annually

Archer Aviation Inc. said it plans to produce about 250 eVTOL aircraft in 2025 and gradually increase production to about 2,000 vehicles annually. The timeline is contingent upon the company’s planned production model, known as Midnight, gaining certification, which Archer says it expects in 2024. The California start-up, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dot.LA

'Keep Showing Results': Women Founders on How To Expand Opportunities for Women at dot.LA's 2022 Summit

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture

Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
blockchainmagazine.net

Seven Metaverse Technologies For The Year 2022

The Metaverse will transform the way we interact. The technology of the present day enhances the Metaverse experience. This article provides an overview of seven Metaverse technologies. Earlier concepts that seemed fictitious or hypothetical without blockchain technology would not exist. Who would have thought you could make millions by selling digital music or art or using smart contracts to verify, control, or carry out an agreement without human help? Having a fully operating economy in a virtual world and interacting with virtual goods may seem like science fiction, but they are becoming a reality. Who had known this a decade ago? Blockchain alters the digital environment. Internet users have several opportunities. From static Web sites to Web2 experiences, the possibilities are almost limitless.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Military microgrids demonstrate Xendee platform to enhance operations

The Department of Defense (DoD) is looking to microgrids to shore up resilience on military bases in the United States and abroad. Due to the growing threat of blackouts, the DoD, through its Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), has enlisted Xendee, a provider of microgrid development software, to help cut energy system engineering costs.
GEORGIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Erthos rackless, earth-mounted solar steps ahead with 107 MW MOU

Ford adds 4 MW Convergent energy storage system to Ontario engine assembly operations AI-powered energy storage system helps Ford reduce energy costs while improving long-term sustainability on Ontario grid. As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete By investing in factories to build zinc-ion batteries...
dot.LA

SparkToro Co-Founder Rand Fishkin on ‘Chill’ Work and the Problem With VC

Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
dot.LA

dot.LA Summit: Julia Boorstin on Why VCs Should Stop Undervaluing Women-Led Startups

Julia Boorstin had spent over 20 years interviewing founders. After noticing how few female founders she spoke with, she set out to write “When Women Lead: What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, and How We Can Learn from Them.” CNBC's Senior Media & Tech Correspondent joined dot.LA co-founder Spencer Rascoff at the opening night of the dot.LA Summit to discuss how her experiences interviewing female founders revealed what characteristics help leaders thrive.
CONNECTICUT STATE
agritechtomorrow.com

Diversity, collaboration and big data – the future for plant breeding

The conference, hosted by Crop Health and Protection (CHAP) and the Soil Association, opened up discussions to explore how plant breeding can contribute to a more sustainable future for agriculture, and address the challenges of the 21st Century. THE FUTURE of UK plant breeding needs more diversity, collaboration and big...
dot.LA

EVCS Announced A New Subscription Service To Simplify Vehicle Charging

Hot on the heels of a nearly $70 million Series A, Arcadia-based EV charging company EVCS announced yesterday a new subscription service designed to make vehicle charging simpler than it’s ever been. While a subscription service may not be the most glamorous development in the EV space at the...
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy