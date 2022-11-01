Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Prayer vigil held two years after unsolved Greensboro homicide
GREENESBORO, N.C. — A killer still on the loose after a restaurant owner was killed on election night 2020. It's been two years since Mark Freedman was killed outside his restaurant on Dolley Madison Rd. in Greensboro. Thursday night, friends of Mark gathered close by to honor his legacy and hold a prayer vigil.
abc45.com
Randolph County Sheriffs Unveil Patrol Cars Honoring Veterans
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Asheboro business Beane Signs has designed and donated vinyl graphics on two Randolph County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles to honor veterans. This reveal comes just in time for Veteran's Day. Many employees in the Randolph County Government or their family members have armed forces...
abc45.com
GCS Superintendent joins high school seniors to cast early votes
Greensboro — Now that people can go out and Early Vote one local Superintendent is making sure Students take full advantage of the opportunity. Guilford County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley joined a bus full of students from Smith Highschool to accompany them on their trip to cast early votes.
abc45.com
Bus driver walkout disrupts bus services
“It's a big deal to me, I've been down here for 20 years, I've moved here from New York and I've never seen anything like this,” said bus rider Alvin Barnett. Barnett arrived this morning to a station filled with buses but none would take him. “I had to...
abc45.com
Walgreens Robbed in Greensboro, Suspects Still at Large
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday at 6:19 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a robbery of the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street. Two men reportedly armed with handguns took an unknown amount of cash before escaping. The suspects, described as Black males, were each wearing a blue hoodie and a...
abc45.com
Dates set for Downtown Graham's ice skating rink
GRAHAM, N.C. — Downtown Graham will open their annual ice skating rink between November 25 and December 18. Weather permitting, this synthetic outdoor ice rink will be available for scheduled appointments for peoples ages 3+ to learn how to skate. This skating is free of cost select nights, and will happen in 45-minute blocks starting on the hour.
abc45.com
Oak Ridge community seeks change after two kids killed on Halloween
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — People who live in an Oak Ridge community are fighting for change after two teens were hit and killed on Halloween night. In 2019 on Halloween night, a car hit and killed 11-year-old Noah Chambers off Haw River Road in Oak Ridge while attending a trunk-or-treat at a nearby church.
abc45.com
NC A&T Unveils Autonomous Shuttle Test Track
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University opened a rural test track for demonstrating new autonomous vehicles Tuesday. The school is a leader for transportation technology and autonomous research. One of the only test tracks of its kind in the nation, the university also revealed a unique fleet of connected self-driving shuttles. These vehicles will be used for developing advanced public transportation technologies.
abc45.com
Unsolved Greensboro Double Homicide Reward Now $10,000
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On January 3, at roughly midnight, Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway. Two victims were located: Autumn Miller, 20 and Gustav Brown, 22. Both died as a result of their injuries. This case has been investigated ever since as a homicide. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward is now up to $10,000 for any suspect information.
abc45.com
Two Juveniles Shot, Hospitalized in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, High Point Police were alerted to a drive by shooting at 1407 Bridges Drive. Officers located a vehicle with two juvenile victims who had been shot. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, and are in stable condition. This...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police implements pilot program using automated license plate readers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department could be adding another piece of technology to its crime-fighting toolbox. "We want to share with the public what we are doing, so they know we are making an effort to solve these crimes, solve them faster," said Captain Amy Gauldin. The...
abc45.com
Motorcycle crash in Graham kills one
GRAHAM, N.C. — At 6:16 a.m. on Wednesday, State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near Southern High School Road in Alamance County. Mason Daniel Graham, 26, of Efland, was driving south on NC 87 in a Ford F-150 truck. Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding north on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Graham failed to yield to Reed as he attempted to make a left turn from NC 87 into a driveway. Reed stuck the side of Graham’s vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. Reed came to rest in the roadway.
abc45.com
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Camren Cole
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the death of Camren Cole. Cole, 19, was killed by gunshot on September 29 on Glenwood Avenue. Neal has been charged with First Degree Murder.
abc45.com
Clemmons Hospital Pharmacy Thief Caught and Arrested
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs apprehended a man after he broke into and stole items from the pharmacy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Clemmons. Tuesday at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the pharmacy building. Upon arriving, a broken window was located and an individual soon used it to exit the building. The suspect proceeded to run away, not responding to the officer's commands. The suspect was then followed, continuing to ignore the officers. A Taser was deployed in order to safely and swiftly take the man into custody. A firearm, multiple pharmaceuticals, and cash were seized from the perpetrator.
abc45.com
Rockingham County Man Arrested on Weapon of Mass Destruction Charge
EDEN, N.C. — On Wednesday, Eden Police served an arrest warrant on Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction. At roughly 4:00 p.m., Maddison was found and arrested. At the time of Maddison’s arrest, he received charges including: possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting public officers.
abc45.com
Juvenile Shot, Man Hit by Car in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday just after 9:00 p.m., High Point Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex at 3026 Sherrill Avenue. A short time later, a juvenile who had been shot arrived at a local hospital. This victim is now in stable condition. A second injured person...
abc45.com
Female Inmate Found Dead in Stokes County Jail
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, Stokes County Jail officers discovered a 41-year-old white female inmate unresponsive in her cell while they were making rounds. Lifesaving measures began immediately, as EMS was notified soon arrived on scene. The female inmate was pronounced dead by EMS. The SBI was immediately...
