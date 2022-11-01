FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs apprehended a man after he broke into and stole items from the pharmacy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Clemmons. Tuesday at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the pharmacy building. Upon arriving, a broken window was located and an individual soon used it to exit the building. The suspect proceeded to run away, not responding to the officer's commands. The suspect was then followed, continuing to ignore the officers. A Taser was deployed in order to safely and swiftly take the man into custody. A firearm, multiple pharmaceuticals, and cash were seized from the perpetrator.

CLEMMONS, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO