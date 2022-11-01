WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Holcomb lost her home the night of the floods. Holcomb was trapped in her home with her granddaughter for hours, with water up to their necks. “It was horrible, it was like a nightmare that you couldn’t get out of. You were just stuck right there to watch it,” she said.

