wymt.com
BSCTC hosts post-incarceration workforce reentry simulation
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Corrections is working to immerse employers in the institutional barriers that come with formerly incarcerated people trying to reenter the workforce. The department partnered with Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the EKCEP’s SITE program Thursday, hosting a workshop to discuss the...
wymt.com
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
wymt.com
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
wymt.com
Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple county offices are up for grabs in Perry County. Three candidates are running for Perry County attorney, while others are putting their names in the hat for jailer, among other offices. ”I think everybody should vote, that’s your right, so if you live in the...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
wymt.com
Flood survivor is gifted a new home
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Holcomb lost her home the night of the floods. Holcomb was trapped in her home with her granddaughter for hours, with water up to their necks. “It was horrible, it was like a nightmare that you couldn’t get out of. You were just stuck right there to watch it,” she said.
WTVQ
Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
Kentucky State Police: No survivors after small plane crash in Harlan Co.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. about a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter. KSP and other...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
wymt.com
Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
One dead in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.
wymt.com
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
wymt.com
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
wymt.com
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new episode of Behind the Investigation: Troubleshooters podcast is now available. This week’s episode focuses on Gary Thompson, a man who was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Watch the full episode above.
1 dead, 4 airlifted following Knox County crash
One person is dead, and four individuals were airlifted to receive medical attention following a crash in Knox County.
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance receives $50,000 donation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance received a large donation Tuesday to go toward building a new home for a flood survivor. The Eastman Corporation from Kingsport, Tenn. donated $50,000 to help build the new home in Eastern Kentucky. HDA officials said that since the organization receives no...
wymt.com
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
