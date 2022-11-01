ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Family of Henderson homicide victim looking for answers

By Ann Powell
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– A Henderson family is grieving today after they say a loved one was shot and left to die. Police say 33-year-old Darrell Hayes was found dead and buried in leaves on Sunday on the west side Henderson.

“It’s not fair,” says Hayes’ mother, Betty Evans.

The family says his stepdad is the one who found him and called police. Officers found his body in the yard of his home in the 2300 block of Carter Drive on Sunday afternoon

“He was just laying there, covered in leaves. All night long, all day long, they left him like it was nothing and they just took off,” says Jessica Hayes, his estranged wife.

There are still lots of unanswered questions surrounding his death.

“We believe that it was a set-up. His wallet is still missing. We have not been able to go over there and see is all gone,” Jessica Hayes says.

Jessica Hayes is married to Darrell Hayes. She says they have been separated for the past four years and have several kids together. She says he was fun to be around, a basketball fanatic and loved his kids.

“He was a great basketball player. He loved helping our sons, throwing the football and loved kids,” she says.

She says he made mistakes in the past and was in the process of turning his life around.

“He had his flaws, but he did not deserve this,” she says.

Now, they want justice.

“We need justice for Darrell. This is all we need. Then he can lay in peace. Justice for Darrell,” his family says.

Very few details are being released. Eyewitness News reached out to the Henderson Police Department, and they have not returned out calls. They did put out a release calling the death a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

