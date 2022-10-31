ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

CBS Denver

DPD searches for suspects; community seeks support

Neighbors near Tuesday's shooting on East Colfax Avenue in Denver are on edge. While police continue to search for suspects, the community is searching for safety and support.  Mauri Harrison moved to the area in March. News of the shooting has her feeling rattled. She had just left home minutes before the tragedy.   "A lot of my neighbors around here are looking out for each other," Harrison told CBS News Colorado. "We're on watch all the time. I think it's getting better, but then, you go one block this way, and it's not too bad....
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What to know about male menopause, adrenopause

Katie Orth speaks with a doctor about male menopause, which is called adrenopause.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora SWAT engaged in standoff situation, evacuations ordered

Aurora Police's SWAT team Thursday ordered residents to evacuate apartments near where a possible gunman is holed up, according to a Twitter update. The suspect, wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," is in the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Road, according to police.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts

Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Suspect wanted in Aurora bank robbery

AURORA, Colo. — FBI Denver is asking the public if they recognize a suspect in an Aurora bank robbery Wednesday. The PNC Bank at 1595 S. Havana St. was robbed around 11:15 a.m. when a man gave a note to an employee with a demand of money. Aurora Police...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation

The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?

This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the exclusive FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College poll and whether Republicans can close the gap in downballot races.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned

Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent

Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver

Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arrest made in south Denver fatal shooting

The Denver Police arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzales, 20, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Saldana Garcia, the department announced Thursday. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of South Beach Court. Two adult women who were also shot...
DENVER, CO
lamarledger.com

Denver firefighters suspended for getting woman pronounced dead even though she was alive

Two Denver firefighters will serve unpaid suspensions for asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they hadn’t assessed her or looked at her. “The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was in fact alive, and the medical care she deserved was delayed,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, wrote in letters outlining the firefighters’ misconduct.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

12-year-old girl identified in deadly Aurora crash

Loved ones have identified a 12-year-old girl killed in a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Saturday, while another mother said she found out her stolen vehicle was in the crash from the news. Nicole Fierro reports.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit

Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent prices. Kim Posey reports.
COLORADO STATE

