Denver weather: Snow to affect travel Thursday, Friday
Denver weather: Snow to affect travel Thursday, Friday. There will be scattered snow showers on the Front Range Thursday evening and overnight before it clears early Friday morning. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Coats for Colorado needs more coats
Coats for Colorado needs more coats. FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners' Coats for Colorado drive is in need of more donations for the cold winter ahead. Dan Daru reports.
CDOT heads west as snow hits Colorado
CDOT heads west as snow hits Colorado. Greg Nieto is along Interstate 70 in the Morrison area, where Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles were spotted headed west into the snowstorm.
Low 70s before rain, snow arrives
Low 70s before rain, snow arrives. Wednesday will be a beautiful day with abnormally warm highs in the 70s, but enjoy the warm weather now because snow and rain move in Thursday in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts.
Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts
Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts. Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports.
Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu season
Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu season. Since flu season started at the beginning of October, there have been 49 cases that required hospitalizations around the state. Pair that with a high number of RSV cases and it begins to put a heavy toll on hospital capacity. Lisa D'Souza reports.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2.
What to know about male menopause, adrenopause
What to know about male menopause, adrenopause. Katie Orth speaks with a doctor about male menopause, which is called adrenopause.
Denver weather: Last warm day before snow chance
Denver weather: Last warm day before snow chance. Denver's weather will stay warm for one more day before a cold front pushes in Thursday afternoon. Colorado's next storm system will bring heavy mountain snow and a big cooldown. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?
Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday? This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the exclusive FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College poll and whether Republicans can close the gap in downballot races.
Poll: Coloradans want wine in grocery stores
Poll: Coloradans want wine in grocery stores. According to the Emerson College Poll, Coloradans are in favor of wine coming to grocery stores and their doorsteps.
Community working to make East Colfax safer
Community working to make East Colfax safer. In light of the recent shooting that killed one and injured five, this stretch of Colfax has been deemed a crime hotspot. Vicente Arenas reports.
Idaho Springs settles for $7 million in Taser case
Idaho Springs settles for $7 million in Taser case. Police used a Taser on Michael Clark, who is now receiving a settlement from the City of Idaho Springs. Rob Low reports.
Poll: Legal mushrooms gaining momentum
Poll: Legal mushrooms gaining momentum. Colorado voters are warming up to the idea of decriminalizing "magic mushrooms." The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show how voters are leaning in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Matt Mauro reports.
Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned
Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned. Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports.
7-year-old and family get big sendoff to 'dream trip'
7-year-old and family get big sendoff to 'dream trip'. Battling a rare condition has been a tough ride for this 7-year-old. But he and his family are going on a much more pleasant ride, thanks to a nonprofit that takes kids and their families to meet professional athletes. Dan Daru reports.
Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit
Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit. Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent prices. Kim Posey reports.
Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support
Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support. More Coloradans say they would vote for President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, but the difference has narrowed over the last month.
DUI case dismissed because officer muted bodycam
DUI case dismissed because officer muted bodycam. The Problem Solvers uncovered yet another questioned DUI arrest tied to Fort Collins Police Officer Jason Haferman. Rob Low investigates.
Denver police update on East Colfax shooting
Denver police update on East Colfax shooting. Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on a shooting that killed a man and injured two men and two women.
