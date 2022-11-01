ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Denver weather: Snow to affect travel Thursday, Friday

Denver weather: Snow to affect travel Thursday, Friday

There will be scattered snow showers on the Front Range Thursday evening and overnight before it clears early Friday morning. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
Coats for Colorado needs more coats

Coats for Colorado needs more coats

FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners' Coats for Colorado drive is in need of more donations for the cold winter ahead. Dan Daru reports.
DENVER, CO
CDOT heads west as snow hits Colorado

CDOT heads west as snow hits Colorado

Greg Nieto is along Interstate 70 in the Morrison area, where Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles were spotted headed west into the snowstorm.
COLORADO STATE
Low 70s before rain, snow arrives

Low 70s before rain, snow arrives

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with abnormally warm highs in the 70s, but enjoy the warm weather now because snow and rain move in Thursday in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts.
DENVER, CO
Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts

Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts

Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports.
COLORADO STATE
Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu season

Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu season

Since flu season started at the beginning of October, there have been 49 cases that required hospitalizations around the state. Pair that with a high number of RSV cases and it begins to put a heavy toll on hospital capacity. Lisa D'Souza reports.
COLORADO STATE
What to know about male menopause, adrenopause

What to know about male menopause, adrenopause

Katie Orth speaks with a doctor about male menopause, which is called adrenopause.
DENVER, CO
Denver weather: Last warm day before snow chance

Denver weather: Last warm day before snow chance

Denver's weather will stay warm for one more day before a cold front pushes in Thursday afternoon. Colorado's next storm system will bring heavy mountain snow and a big cooldown. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?

Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?

This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the exclusive FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College poll and whether Republicans can close the gap in downballot races.
COLORADO STATE
Poll: Coloradans want wine in grocery stores

Poll: Coloradans want wine in grocery stores

According to the Emerson College Poll, Coloradans are in favor of wine coming to grocery stores and their doorsteps.
COLORADO STATE
Community working to make East Colfax safer

Community working to make East Colfax safer

In light of the recent shooting that killed one and injured five, this stretch of Colfax has been deemed a crime hotspot. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
Idaho Springs settles for $7 million in Taser case

Idaho Springs settles for $7 million in Taser case

Police used a Taser on Michael Clark, who is now receiving a settlement from the City of Idaho Springs. Rob Low reports.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
Poll: Legal mushrooms gaining momentum

Poll: Legal mushrooms gaining momentum

Colorado voters are warming up to the idea of decriminalizing "magic mushrooms." The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show how voters are leaning in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned

Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned

Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
7-year-old and family get big sendoff to 'dream trip'

7-year-old and family get big sendoff to 'dream trip'

Battling a rare condition has been a tough ride for this 7-year-old. But he and his family are going on a much more pleasant ride, thanks to a nonprofit that takes kids and their families to meet professional athletes. Dan Daru reports.
COLORADO STATE
Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit

Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit

Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent prices. Kim Posey reports.
COLORADO STATE
DUI case dismissed because officer muted bodycam

DUI case dismissed because officer muted bodycam

The Problem Solvers uncovered yet another questioned DUI arrest tied to Fort Collins Police Officer Jason Haferman. Rob Low investigates.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Denver police update on East Colfax shooting

Denver police update on East Colfax shooting

Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on a shooting that killed a man and injured two men and two women.
DENVER, CO

