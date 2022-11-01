Read full article on original website
Essex inks name in championship game with 3-1 win over CVU
HINESBURG, Vt. — Vermont boys' volleyball semi-final action entered CVU high school for a meeting of two of the biggest rivals in the state. Fans were blaring out orders and encouragement from the start, as Essex and CVU battled for a spot in the 2022 championship game. The Hornets...
Ausable Valley High School volleyball advances to Section VII Class C championship
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Ausable Valley High School girls' volleyball had just three wins in the regular season. However, they started fresh the right in the Section VII postseason, with a 3-0 sweep over Saranac Central High School. "To be here right now is honestly crazy for us," said Ausable...
Vermont musician Noah Kahan reflects on new album, 'Stick Season,' during international tour
Noah Kahan is topping charts and selling out every venue he’s scheduled to play in. He also happens to call Vermont home. The 25-year-old Strafford native played four nights at Higher Ground in South Burlington this past weekend after releasing his third studio album, titled "Stick Season." The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.
Vermont ready for revenge tour entering the season
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a disappointing loss in the America East semi-finals a season ago, Vermont has returned with a taste for revenge. "We've got four starters coming back so we're going to build off what we did last year," said junior guard Anna Olson. The Minnesota native is...
No. 2 CVU huge second set gives RedHawks momentum to eliminate No. 3 Rice
HINESBURG, Vt. — A sellout crowd brought more than enough energy to power the semi-final No. 2 Champlain Valley Union High School as they defeated No. 3 Rice Memorial High School in five sets to advance to their sixth straight state championship game. It was a back-and-forth affair, with...
Essex uses strong first set to power past Mt. Mansfield
ESSEX, Vt. — After holding a 17-11 lead in a packed gym at Essex High School, the Hornets allowed Mount Mansfield to creep back into things thanks to a six-point run. That's when the Essex offense elevated to a new level. Led by senior captain Jocelyn Ray, the Hornets ripped off a vicious attack to take the first set en route to a 3-1 win in the Vermont Principles Association semifinals.
Fair Haven scores late, earns championship birth in 2-1 win against Lyndon Institute
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Tuesday night, Fair Haven and Lyndon Institute battled it out on the field for a berth in the VPA Division 3 state title game. With just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Slaters took a one-goal lead they would not relinquish.
UVM men's basketball team prepares for weeks of travel as they kick off non-conference schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With less than a week to go before college hoops season, excitement is building in Burlington. The University of Vermont men's team is scheduled to tip off the regular season on Monday. But this year, fans won't have an opportunity to see the team play in the Green Mountain State for several weeks.
New partnership helps more than 1,600 youth athletes find a place to play over the winter
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After the Crete Civic Center closed in May, many parents were left wondering where their kids would play winter sports. "Most of the summer has been spent really looking at what our options are for a different facility, either trying to work with the city to get the Crete back online or just trying to locate another venue," said Steve Peters, founder of Adirondack Coast Sports.
Vermont gets ready for second duel with Stanford
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After finishing off the regular season on Sunday with their program-record 13th win of the season, confidence is at an all-time high for the Catamounts. "I think we're in a good place that we'll compete even better than we did last time," said Vermont's Haley Buffenbarger.
Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
Freshman's big day lifts Vermont past Middlebury
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Vermont gears up for one of the toughest stretches in program history, it'd face one final battle against in-state foe Middlebury, and the Panthers weren't a pushover. Forward Alex Sobel led the way for the Panthers with 19 points and 13 rebounds, but the Catamounts...
Schools from across Vermont gather for the Governor's School Safety Conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday in South Burlington, Gov. Phil Scott hosted the annual 2022 Governor’s School Safety Conference. This year's theme was violence prevention. Everybody from district superintendents to public safety officers were in attendance to learn how to make their schools safer. "It all comes down...
North Country ski resorts race to hire before season starts
MALONE, N.Y. — When it's 60 degrees and sunny outside, the weather isn't doing much to help people get into the winter mindset. "Right now (Mother Nature is) giving us some beautiful sun and warm weather which we're hoping turns a little cooler so we can start up the snow guns and make snow and get the season started," said Bruce Monette, at Titus Mountain.
Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members
The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
Burlington school district hopes to reach as many voters before Election Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a final push before Election Day, the Burlington School District hopes to connect with voters answering questions about the upcoming bond vote over a cup of coffee. Through an event, they call "Coffee with Tom". "What I like about these events is it gets you...
Actor Jim Belushi opens marijuana dispensary on Upstate New York Indian nation
Hogansburg, N. Y. — A company owned by actor and comedian Jim Belushi has been awarded the latest license to operate a dispensary selling recreational marijuana on Northern New York’s Saint Regis (Akwesasne) Mohawk Tribe territory. Belushi, a star of television and film, and the younger brother of...
Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion
ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
Special vote could expand broadband access to residents in Chittenden County
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A special election ballot item could widen broadband internet access for Vermonters across the state. Other areas of Vermont have already begun tackling the problem but Chittenden County could be next in line to connect. "In Williston there are approximately 140 home addresses that don't...
