Burlington, VT

Essex inks name in championship game with 3-1 win over CVU

HINESBURG, Vt. — Vermont boys' volleyball semi-final action entered CVU high school for a meeting of two of the biggest rivals in the state. Fans were blaring out orders and encouragement from the start, as Essex and CVU battled for a spot in the 2022 championship game. The Hornets...
ESSEX, VT
Vermont ready for revenge tour entering the season

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a disappointing loss in the America East semi-finals a season ago, Vermont has returned with a taste for revenge. "We've got four starters coming back so we're going to build off what we did last year," said junior guard Anna Olson. The Minnesota native is...
BURLINGTON, VT
Essex uses strong first set to power past Mt. Mansfield

ESSEX, Vt. — After holding a 17-11 lead in a packed gym at Essex High School, the Hornets allowed Mount Mansfield to creep back into things thanks to a six-point run. That's when the Essex offense elevated to a new level. Led by senior captain Jocelyn Ray, the Hornets ripped off a vicious attack to take the first set en route to a 3-1 win in the Vermont Principles Association semifinals.
ESSEX, VT
New partnership helps more than 1,600 youth athletes find a place to play over the winter

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After the Crete Civic Center closed in May, many parents were left wondering where their kids would play winter sports. "Most of the summer has been spent really looking at what our options are for a different facility, either trying to work with the city to get the Crete back online or just trying to locate another venue," said Steve Peters, founder of Adirondack Coast Sports.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Vermont gets ready for second duel with Stanford

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After finishing off the regular season on Sunday with their program-record 13th win of the season, confidence is at an all-time high for the Catamounts. "I think we're in a good place that we'll compete even better than we did last time," said Vermont's Haley Buffenbarger.
BURLINGTON, VT
Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Freshman's big day lifts Vermont past Middlebury

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Vermont gears up for one of the toughest stretches in program history, it'd face one final battle against in-state foe Middlebury, and the Panthers weren't a pushover. Forward Alex Sobel led the way for the Panthers with 19 points and 13 rebounds, but the Catamounts...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
North Country ski resorts race to hire before season starts

MALONE, N.Y. — When it's 60 degrees and sunny outside, the weather isn't doing much to help people get into the winter mindset. "Right now (Mother Nature is) giving us some beautiful sun and warm weather which we're hoping turns a little cooler so we can start up the snow guns and make snow and get the season started," said Bruce Monette, at Titus Mountain.
MALONE, NY
Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members

The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
BURLINGTON, VT
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame

BURLINGTON, VT
Vermonters hope to win big as Powerball jackpot tops $1.2 billion

ESSEX, Vt. — Vermonters have big dreams when it comes to hitting the Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball winners for Halloween night’s jackpot of $1 billion dollars, which brought the new grand prize up to $1.2 billion dollars. Players have until 11 p.m. tonight to buy their...
VERMONT STATE

