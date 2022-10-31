Read full article on original website
Related
Applications open for ‘NY food for NY families’ program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced Wednesday that it is now accepting applications for the New York Food for New York Families program.
Rangers make two rescues in one afternoon
On Sunday, two hikers sustained leg injuries on two different mountains. Both were rescued by the same pair of New York State Forest Rangers - with some help from a police aviation unit moving between the mountains.
Bennington begins Village Cemetery restoration
BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — Over a dozen volunteers at the Village Cemetery are beginning to restore 200 graves that were vandalized and damaged just a few weeks ago. Jonah Spivak, Communications Director for the Town of Bennington, said no section of the historic cemetery was left untouched by the vandals. “That’s the shocking and sad […]
PIX11 Poll: Hochul’s lead over Zeldin increases in NY governor’s race
Kathy Hochul widened her lead over Lee Zeldin in the race for New York governor, according to a new poll.
GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattle Democrats
Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to […]
Republicans hold ‘Save Our State’ rally ahead of Election Day
Top republican candidates in New York were in Rensselaer County on Thursday for a Save Our State rally.
Early voting numbers rise ahead of election day
The Board of Elections have tallied the numbers for early voters. As of yesterday there were a total of 367,304. Those numbers will change throughout Sunday as more early voters make their way to the polls.
HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on. “We do expect […]
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Man sentenced for 2017 hammer attack
A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for attacking someone in 2017 with a hammer.
Police investigate fatal fire in Princetown
Princetown State Police are currently investigating the cause of a fatal fire that occurred on October 29.
Troopers arrest 2 after traffic stop in Moreau
Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws.
Real ID deadline coming in 6 months
New Yorkers have six months to upgrade their driver's licenses and IDs for them to be accepted for air travel.
Comments / 0