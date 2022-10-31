ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWS10 ABC

Bennington begins Village Cemetery restoration

BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — Over a dozen volunteers at the Village Cemetery are beginning to restore 200 graves that were vandalized and damaged just a few weeks ago. Jonah Spivak, Communications Director for the Town of Bennington, said no section of the historic cemetery was left untouched by the vandals. “That’s the shocking and sad […]
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattle Democrats

Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to […]
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on. “We do expect […]
ALBANY, NY

