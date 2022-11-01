Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Rediscovered 1971 photos show construction of 'The Mall' in North Platte
The Telegraph presents a series of historic fall 1971 photos of the original construction of what west central Nebraskans long knew as simply "The Mall." They were provided by Rev Development LLC co-owners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez, who found them after buying the then-Platte River Mall in November 2020.
North Platte Telegraph
FFA students receive corn donations
Each year the North Platte High School Future Farmers of America club collects donations of grain after harvest to raise funds for their activities. On Thursday, seven FFA students, along with ag teachers Kathleen Craig and Collin Swedberg visited 12 area farms to gather the grain. One of those farms...
North Platte Telegraph
Developments portend on all sides of North Platte’s emerging District 177
District 177, North Platte’s 1972 mall, entered the 18th month of its $75 million transformation Tuesday with its next big openings close at hand and hoped-for revelations of other major new tenants before it ends. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works said Monday that Dunham’s Sports should open next...
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
Western Nebraska Bank opens Madison school branch
Students at Madison School cut the ribbon for the official opening of the Madison Bulldog Branch of Western Nebraska Bank on Thursday afternoon. The branch will allow students to save money in their individual accounts. As of Thursday, students had deposited about $600. The branch began taking deposits Oct. 27.
knopnews2.com
Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 2
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two candidates are registered to run for the North Platte School Board Ward 2. Jo Ann Lundgreen works in the Development office at Mid-Plains Community College. She joined the board in January of 2015 and is seeking another term in Ward 2. Lundgreen believes the...
North Platte Telegraph
Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Meridian in Class D1
Mataya Roberts notched a team-high 17 kills and Olivia Hansen and Alexis Wood combined for 27 more as Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 Thursday in the first round of the Class D1 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. Hansen recorded 15 kills and Wood added 12. Maddie Doyle...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 3
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (5) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
New automated camera system showing benefits for North Platte Police Department
The North Platte Police Department is already seeing benefits from placing a handful of cameras throughout the city that read the license plates of passing vehicles. Police Chief Steve Reeves said late last week that in the short time the cameras have been in use, the department has recovered a stolen car, discovered a vehicle with a stolen license plate and arrested four individuals who had outstanding warrants.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
knopnews2.com
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 27-year old Kearney man early Wednesday morning who was in possession of an unauthorized firearm and had an active arrest warrant. Late Tuesday night, the Lexington Police Department contacted NSP regarding a man with an arrest warrant. Police believed...
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Sizable District 42 fundraising edge to Jacobson as Election Day nears
Appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson widened his fundraising lead over Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns in the District 42 candidates’ final campaign finance reports before Tuesday’s general election. Jacobson had raised $337,283 between his Feb. 23 appointment and the reports’ Oct. 24 cutoff date. Bruns had brought...
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man arrested for outstanding warrants, firearm possession
LEXINGTON — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kearney man today in Lexington for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Bruns 'not a true fiscal conservative'
I would like to express my concerns about one of our District 42 legislative candidates. As many know, I was once a candidate in this race, and during that time, I did diligent research on my opponents. The character of Chris Bruns has been of concern to me since the beginning.
North Platte Telegraph
Class C-1 volleyball: 'Timely' block helps Gothenburg get past Malcolm in opener
A strong start made the difference for No. 6 Gothenburg in the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday. The Swedes defeated No. 4 Malcolm 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Gothenburg had to slow Malcolm standout freshman Halle Dolliver to have its best shot,...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted person. Contact law enforcement. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty 6) Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, commit child abuse, forgery, violation of protection order. Jessica R. Castor.
North Platte Telegraph
Swedes knock off Malcolm at state
LINCOLN — Swedes fans were rocking at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday as fifth-seeded Gothenburg knocked off Malcolm 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20. After appearing in the tournament for the first time in school history in 2021, the 2022 version of the Swedes garnered the school’s first state volleyball victory.
