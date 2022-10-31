Read full article on original website
Sarah-jean Jacobs
3d ago
Everyone is being “harmed” exactly the same way, regardless of their sexuality or gender. No school Employee can discuss Any form of sexual or gender information with little kids. I feel so bad for them, those folks who think Any Adult other than a child’s parents should be teaching them about these things. At least let the kids reach puberty!
Reply
13
Debbie Hudson
2d ago
Will someone who has read the entire bill, please show me where it says,"Don't say Gay." I have read the entire bill and have not found it. It does give parents more say on what is taught to their younger children.
Reply(7)
8
Related
floridapolitics.com
Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds
Are transplants to Florida driving a purple state redder?. Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote
The November elections are just days away, and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote. The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Miami-Dade leans Republican in early voting, signaling trouble for Florida Democrats
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
floridapolitics.com
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
There were signs of a Republican surge in South Florida in earlier elections. In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday — one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.
Florida GOP Paid Thousands To Far-Right Charlottesville Attendee
A man who was allegedly attacked while canvassing this week appears to be an activist with a prominent history of violence and racist comments. He was also on the Florida Republican Party's payroll this summer.
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
click orlando
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida
Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial
Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
click orlando
Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
WFLA
These Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast
TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'
Liberal journalists pressed Katie Hobbs to answer for why she won't debate Kari Lake in Arizona's governor's race, as other Democrats make the same decision.
News4Jax.com
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. – A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
floridapolitics.com
Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist
Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
Fox News
852K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 12