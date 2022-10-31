Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals begin what figures to be active off-season with initial roster moves
The Cardinals, for their part, have promised an active and impactful off-season. It’s the smallest moves that form the foundations for those significant decisions.
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
Yardbarker
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
Cardinals: Donovan’s Gold Glove raises questions about award
St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, buys fans beer at Game 3 of the World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the 2022 World Series after a 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, gave fans an extra reason to cheer when she bought them a drink. Hoskins was spotted at the game...
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: Houston takes World Series lead with nail-biting Game 5 win on the road
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series title in franchise history. The Astros hung on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night (HOU 3, PHI 2), giving Houston a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7 will be played at Minute Maid Park this weekend.
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Paul Campbell: Pushed off 40-man roster
The Marlins outrighted Campbell (elbow) off the 40-man roster Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Campbell is set to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the Marlins weren't keen on tendering him a contract for the upcoming campaign. He'll remain in the organization after clearing waivers and should be able to continue his rehab program at the Marlins' spring facility in Jupiter, Fla. Campbell made two minor-league appearances in 2022 before going under the knife earlier this summer.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swipes bag in loss
Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Harper had a quiet night offensively, as did the rest of the Philadelphia offense, but he was able to steal second off pitcher Cristian Javier and catcher Christian Vazquez in the second inning. The steal marked his 12th of the season in 16 attempts and his first of the postseason. The 30-year-old will look to get back in the hit column Thursday night during the crucial Game 5 in the 2-2 series. Harper is slated to face righty Justin Verlander in Game 5 -- he is 3-for-8 lifetime against Verlander.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jean Segura: Smacks two hits in Game 5
Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Segura recorded his first multi-hit performance of the World Series, and his RBI single in the eighth inning brought the Phillies to within one with the tying run on third. The 32-year-old is playing in his 11th season but only his first postseason. Even with his performance Thursday night, he is hitting just .226 across 53 at bats while knocking in seven runs. Segura will look to provide another spark at the bottom of the Phillies lineup in Game 6 against projected starter Framber Valdez -- he was 1-for-2 against Valdez in the Game 2 loss.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Drew Ellis: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Ellis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Ellis appeared in one game for Seattle after he was claimed off waivers in mid-June, and he spent the rest of the season at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old had a .231/.346/.488 slash line with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games with Tacoma, though it wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Lions deal Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings in swap of draft picks
The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Two days later, they have acquired his replacement from their division rivals. Minnesota lands former Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson from the Lions as part of a swap of draft picks, a deal confirmed by CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Removed from 40-man
Whitley was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. After posting a 2.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through the first two years of his major-league career, Whitley's numbers shot up to a 5.68 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP in 2022 over 12.2 innings. Now, it looks like he will have to re-prove himself in Triple-A before the Cardinals feel comfortable giving him another shot in the big leagues.
