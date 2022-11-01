Read full article on original website
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Swing and a miss: New Senate forecast shows three key states slipping away from Democrats
With the midterm homestretch underway, Republicans appear to have momentum on their side in their quest to flip the Senate as three states move in their direction in a key forecast.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Washington Examiner
Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment
It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
