ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

852K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy