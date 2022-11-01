ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My Three Sons’ Star Dawn Lyn in Coma After Brain Surgery

 3 days ago
Ron Galella/Getty

Dawn Lyn, the child star who played Dodie Douglas on television’s My Three Sons , is reportedly in a coma after brain surgery. TMZ says the 59-year-old actress’ condition was revealed by her co-stars from the sitcom—and by her real-life brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett. He told TMZ that Lyn didn’t want anyone to know about the surgery. “Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently,” he said.

