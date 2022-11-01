Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant
Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Astros' Justin Verlander explains why he gave Phillies fans the middle finger
In the city of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Astros star pitcher gave Phillies fans another kind of bird on Monday. He said it "was just good Philly fun all around."
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
WGMD Radio
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park. Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme. The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer...
thecomeback.com
Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4
The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Michigan State players seen roughing up Michigan's Ja’Den McBurrows; Jim Harbaugh calls it assault
Michigan State players appeared to beat up a Michigan player following the Wolverines' win over the Spartans 29-7. Jim Harbaugh called it "assault."
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
World Series ticket prices are through the roof: Cheapest Astros-Phillies Game 4 seats online
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the lead as the World Series heads to Game 4 on Wednesday, November 2 (11/2/2022), and anyone shopping for last-minute seats is facing prices upwards of $1,000 for even the cheapest tickets. The Phillies electrified the home crowd with a 7-0 shutout for game three,...
