Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
