ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Attorney General: Bridgeport gas station fined $7,000 for not lowering taxes on fuel during gas tax holiday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VtTo_0ithwPoQ00

A Bridgeport gas station was forced to pay $7,000 in fines to the state after it failed to lower taxes on gasoline during the gas tax holiday in April.

Attorney Gen. William Tong says Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1

as required by the gas tax holiday suspension.

Tong says an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General revealed Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4, and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.

Acting in coordination with the Department of Consumer Protection, the Office of the Attorney General may file lawsuits against retailers found to be in violation of this law and seek appropriate relief, including injunctive terms, restitution, and civil financial penalties designed to deter future unscrupulous sellers.

MORE: News 12 Pump Patrol Tracker

The Office of the Attorney General has received 306 complaints regarding gas prices since March, both regarding the gas tax holiday and general gas price gouging complaints. All complaints were reviewed. Of those, the office initiated 12 gas tax related investigations and 93 price gouging investigations. There have been two enforcement actions to date, including Nunes Auto, regarding gas tax violations. Other investigations remain open and ongoing.


Consumers may file complaints online using the Office of the Attorney General complaint portal: https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

$1M In Cash, $2M In Luxury Cars, 200 Catalytic Converter Pallets Seized In Federal NJ Bust

A Homeland Security investigation netted eight area arrests, including six in Newark, as part of a nationwide takedown of a large catalytic converter and stolen car ring. HSI and FBI agents seized more than 200 pallets of catalytic converters, $2 million in exotic cars, $1 million in cash and 29 ounces of gold bars, jewelry and high-value handbags as part of the operation.
NEWARK, NJ
qhubonews.com

Insulation Contracting Firm and Co-Owner Sentenced for Rigging Bids and Fraud

Thomas F. Langan (Langan), the co-owner of North Haven, Connecticut, insulation contracting firm Langan Insulation LLC (Langan Insulation) was sentenced to one year and a day’s imprisonment on Sept. 28 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting public and private entities in Connecticut. Langan Insulation LLC was sentenced to a $150,000 criminal fine for its role in the schemes. Both defendants were also ordered to pay restitution to their victims. These are the first and second sentencings arising out of the investigation into the insulation contracting industry.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Milford barricade situation enters second night

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are continuing to ask the public to remain away from a home in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue where a person has been barricaded inside since Wednesday morning. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside the building, […]
MILFORD, CT
longisland.com

SCPD Warns Residents of Recent Check Washing Scam

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives John Rowan have cautioned residents to be aware of a check washing scam that has bilked more than 40 residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "check washing scams involve changing the...
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale

The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Tractor Trailer Slams Into LIRR Bridge, Overturns Onto Oncoming Vehicle

The Center Moriches Fire Department reported that just after 10am on Tuesday, they responded to an auto accident with injuries on Montauk Highway just west of Wilcox Avenue at the Long Island Railroad overpass. A tractor trailer was heading east on Montauk Highway when it struck the 11' 6" LIRR overpass overturning onto a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
CENTER MORICHES, NY
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy