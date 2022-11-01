ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Garden: Fall, winter in the garden

By CHIP BUBL, News Guard Guest Column
Winter gardens should be covered, either with a tarp, mulch or a cover crop. All will add organic matter and improve soil tilth.

Cover crop roots can break up soil “plow pans.” The roots and leaves trap and hold nutrients and legumes in the mix fix nitrogen. However, cover crops grow very lushly over the winter and often are 3-4’ tall by the mid-spring, especially if you plant grain along with legumes. I generally recommend just legumes like Crimson clover, Austrian winter peas, or hairy vetch for most situations. You may have to wait for a dry spell next spring before you can till the cover in and start gardening. Gardeners are also experimenting with tarps combined with mulch and/or compost as a winter treatment. This reduces weeds and allows you to manage soil moisture for early planting.

Mulches may add as much organic matter, though they can’t trap nutrients and fix nitrogen. Worms are stimulated by a mulch blanket and do great work in aerating the soil profile under the mulch. The biggest advantage to mulches is that they can be pulled back in the spring and transplants put in with a minimum of fuss.

If you till or spade your garden area at all in the fall, add some lime. A good application rate is 10-15#s per 100 square feet of vegetable garden. Lime takes about six months to fully react with the soil so the benefits will be ready when you start spring gardening. Gardens only need to be limed once every four years.

With as dry as it has been, it may not be too late to plant a lawn but get right on it. Most grass seed mixtures are sown at the rate of five pounds per 1000-square-feet. Add one pound of seed for each week past Sept. 15 to ensure a solid stand. This would also be an excellent time to fertilize your lawn. Use lawn products with a mix of slow and quick release nitrogen.

Copper is a great fall fungicide for fruit and berry plants. There are several trade names commonly available and the list of diseases slowed by this treatment is impressive. Apples, pears, cherries, peaches, blueberries, Marion and Boysen berries, and other species benefit. The copper should be applied before the fall rains and prior to leaf drop.

What are those large holes?

One day, you notice some large holes in the ground that weren’t there before. You see nothing coming out of them or going in. But it isn’t comforting. So, what might be making these holes? There are several possibilities, two more likely than the others.

Rats make holes that are two and a half to four inches wide. The holes generally connect to a modest tunnel system, sometimes old mole runs are used, or end under a protective concrete slab. Rats need three things in life: food, water, and shelter. But these items don’t need to be on the same property.

Since rats are active at night, you might never see them. I advise my clients to look carefully for food sources, first on your property and then to adjacent properties. Rat project success often involves good neighborhood communication. Compost piles, with fruit and vegetable waste, and bird feeders are often their menu. When food is removed, rats may leave on their own. If not, trapping or baiting are really the only options and you have to be so careful not to injure wildlife, humans, or pets. Call me for more information on how to do either or both safely.

The next possibility is ground squirrels. These squirrels live in the ground though they can climb trees. But tree climbing is not generally how they find food which includes succulent vegetation, fruit, seeds, insects, carrion, and other odd things. Their populations have increased dramatically over the last 15 years. They make holes similar in size and location as rats. You may see them, if you observe stealthily, going in and out of the holes during the day. Their tunnels are more extensive that rats and have been known to undermine house supports and especially concrete blocks that hold deck posts.

This is a native species, unlike the rat, and used to be common in Columbia County. But since they can affect crops, farmers (with the help of the Extension office from the 1940s to the late 60s) baited them aggressively and knocked the population back to almost nothing. For the first 15 years I was here, I rarely saw them. But they are back with a vengeance. Their main control now are coyotes. For homeowners, control measures are basically the same as for rats, i.e., appropriate baits and traps with proper safety measures.

Two other possibilities are rabbits and mountain beaver. Rabbits seem to be increasing and do make holes, but the holes are commonly hidden in dense brush. Mountain beaver, also known as “boomers” and they are not true beavers, are only found on properties nestled next to forests.

Yellow jackets and hornets wound tight

In the late fall, things start to fall apart for these social insects. By late November, most of the workers are dead and the nest will be destroyed by the rain and wind. Nests in wall voids of houses may last, in rare cases, into late January Before a colony collapses completely, a few queens-to-be fly into the air, mate (the males die after mating), and hide out until next spring. You often see them in your woodpile in the winter, large and very sluggish. They can also work their way into wall voids and wiggle out into your rooms, warmed by household heating.

As spring weather improves, queens (ready to lay eggs) start nest building, larvae rearing, and the cycle begins again. They don’t use their old nest sites. Bumblebees share this cycle as do the narrow-waist wasps that build tiny paper or mud nests under your eves. The gentle narrow waist wasps will come back to their old sites but build new nests each year.

So, if yellow jacket nests aren’t in a place where they bother you, you can leave them alone to die on their own. If they are a problem, nests can be treated with aerosol hornet and wasp insecticides, if you can find the opening to the nest and spray it directly. Treatments (spray the aerosol for about five seconds) should be applied at dusk and you should leave quickly after spraying. Follow all instructions on the insecticide container and don’t put yourself at risk by spraying from a ladder or other awkward positions. Observe the nest entrance for signs of life next morning.

If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu.To reach the Lincoln County OSU Extension Service, call 541-574-6534.

