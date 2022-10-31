ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Judge Blocks Penguin Random House From Merging With Simon & Schuster

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ermCJ_0ithwJlI00

A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House ’s prospective purchase of Simon & Schuster . The merger would have united two of the country’s largest book publishers.

According to the New York Times , the decision was made Monday in an order by Judge Florence Y. Pan, who heard the case in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. Pan stated that the merger would “substantially” harm competition in the U.S. market for publishing rights for potential top-selling books. Penguin Random House is the world’s largest book publisher, while Simon & Schuster is the fourth-largest.

After the three-week trial concluded in August, the ultimate decision marks a major win for the Biden administration and its emphasis on antitrust enforcement.

“We strongly disagree with today’s decision, which is an unfortunate setback for readers and authors, and we will immediately request an expedited appeal,” Penguin Random House said in a statement. “As we demonstrated throughout the trial, the Department of Justice’s focus on advances to the world’s best-paid authors instead of consumers or the intense competitiveness in the publishing sector runs contrary to its mission to ensure fair competition. We believe this merger will be pro-competitive, and we will continue to work closely with Paramount and Simon & Schuster on next steps.”

The high-profile trial was watched closely by the literary world and included testimony from executives of both publishers, who argued that a merger would allow cost-saving opportunities, which would benefit writers.

Authors also testified during the trial, including Stephen King . The acclaimed horror writer, long aligned with Simon & Schuster, argued strongly against the merger, stating that “consolidation is bad for competition” and that “it becomes tougher and tougher for writers to find money to live on.”

Other executives from rival publishers, such as Hachette and HarperCollins, also testified against the deal. The government argued that a merger would result in fewer options for authors to find publishers for their work.

“One entity’s control of almost half of the nation’s anticipated top-selling books threatens competition in multiple ways,” the Justice Department argued in a post-trial brief. “Authors’ advances would fall — advances that they use to pay their bills and that reflect compensation for their work.”

The order to block the deal may indicate stricter enforcement by the Justice Department against future mergers, which could extend beyond the publishing industry to media and tech companies.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs

At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Fans Told to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby’s Grave on Wales Beach: ‘It Could Put Wildlife at Risk’

“Harry Potter” fans are being urged not to leave socks at the site of a memorial for the house elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The location is where the production of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” shot Dobby’s death scene. In the “Harry Potter” novels, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms and tells him the beach is “such a beautiful place to be with friends.” The film team settled on the expansive Freshwater West Beach to do justice to the moment. After “Harry Potter” fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location,...
TheStreet

Stephen King Scares Up Support for Ruling to Scrub Penguin Merger

It was the deal that even frightened Stephen King. The best-selling horror novel writer took to Twitter on Halloween to express his support for a court ruling blocking Paramount Global's proposed sale of Simon & Schuster to the parent of Penguin Random House. "I am delighted that Judge Florence Pan...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Variety

Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dies at 28 in Houston Shooting

Takeoff, one third of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed in Houston, a representative for the city’s police department has confirmed to Variety. He was 28. The rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For

When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
Variety

CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s Show Amid Business-News Push

Like many other TV anchors at business-news outlet CNBC, Shepard Smith finds himself facing a closing bell. The veteran journalist, who arrived at the NBCUniversal venue in the fall of 2020 with a mission to grow the network’s audience in early evening with a non-partisan general-news program, will leave CNBC as it focuses more intently on its core product: information tailored for viewers interested in the markets and personal finance. Smith’s last show will air later in November, and CNBC intends to replace his program, “The News with Shepard Smith,” with an evening hour devoted to business news in early 2023....
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Doctor: Asjha Cooper Exits NBC Series After Two Seasons

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Nov. 2 episode of “Chicago Med.” Asjha Cooper is saying goodbye to “Chicago Med.” The actress, who has played Vanessa Taylor since Season 6, exited during Wednesday’s episode, Variety confirms. The character, who was previously revealed as Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) daughter who she’d given up for adoption, chose to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others. “This is my calling,” she told a shocked Maggie at the end of the hour. Cooper appeared in 29 episodes of Dick Wolf’s series between 2021 and 2022. She has previously...
Variety

L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove

The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’

The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Justin Long Says Vince Vaughn’s ‘Dodgeball 2’ Pitch Is Great, but Ben Stiller Needs to Get on Board: ‘It’s a Funny Idea’

It’s been 18 years since “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” opened in theaters, and the film remains a bonafide classic for a generation of moviegoers who were teenagers in the early 2000s. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the sports comedy stars Vince Vaughn and a deranged Ben Stiller as rival gym owners who face off in a dodgeball tournament. The supporting cast includes Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Rip Torn, Stephen Root and Alan Tudyck. According to Long, a “Dodgeball” sequel idea has been been ironed out by Vaughn and is just waiting on Stiller’s approval.
Variety

Anne Hathaway Doubts ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Possible Now, but Says ‘They Could Relaunch It’ and ‘Find New People to Do It’

“The Devil Wears Prada” remains one of Anne Hathaway’s most enduring hits, but the Oscar winner isn’t too sold on returning for a potential sequel. Hathaway was recently asked about returning for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” during an interview on “The View” (via Entertainment Weekly). She said a sequel would be “tempting” to make but also probably not possible considering just how much print media has changed since the original film opened in 2006.
Variety

‘Dahmer’ Director Paris Barclay Says Filming Series ‘Definitely Took Its Toll’: ‘There Were Times That I Was at Home Crying’

Paris Barclay admits he didn’t initially want to direct episodes of Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “About six months before production started, Ryan called me and said, ‘We’re doing a series and we want you to be a part of it,” Barclay tells me. “I always listen to what Ryan Murphy has to offer because it’s always interesting. Ryan said, ‘It’s a miniseries about Jeffrey Dahmer,’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s not interesting to me.’ But then he explained he wanted to tell it from the point of view of the victims.” Barclay directed two of the Netflix...
Variety

Julie Powell, Food Writer Who Inspired Nora Ephron Film ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49

Julie Powell, a prominent food writer whose popular blog the “Julie/Julia Project” inspired Nora Ephron’s final feature film, “Julie & Julia,” died of cardiac arrest on Oct. 26 in her home in Olivebridge, N.Y., her husband Eric confirmed to the New York Times. Powell was 49. On her blog, Powell embarked on cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and writing about it. Her food blogging journey served as the narrative basis for “Julie & Julia,” which starred Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell, in a story that oscillated between the 1950s and...
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
Variety

‘It Was So Much Blood’: Chris Redd Details Violent Comedy Cellar Attack That Left His Face With Three Fractures

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Redd spoke in detail to The Daily Beast about a violent attack that took place outside of the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Oct. 26. Redd was rushed to Bellevue Hospital after a 37-year-old man exited his vehicle and punched Redd in the face. The assailant fled the scene. Redd told The Daily Beast he remains clueless as to why the man assaulted him, and he does not believe the incident was an attempted mugging. “This man hit me in the face with something metal,” Redd said, noting that he was hit in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Parade

For Your Fall TBR List, 30 New Books We're Reading This Autumn Season

Dystopian societies, murder mysteries, psychological thrillers, steamy romances and the year’s most anticipated sequel (we see you, Colleen Hoover) have all been on our reading lists this fall. As the cooler weather sets in and the leaves begin to change, the cozy reading nooks start calling our names, and we’re ready with piles of the season’s newest books.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy