Bridgeport, NY

$1 million bond for man accused in fatal Bridgeport stabbing

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday.

Lawrence Blue, 45, appeared in court remotely, charged with killing Justice Hunter, 23, over the weekend.

Police say Blue stabbed Hunter Saturday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking garage of an apartment complex.

Hunter was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman who lives in the building says she heard a man screaming.

"Then all of a sudden I hear this, this person, this guy, yelling, 'Don't leave me. Come back, come back,'” she said.

Police say they were able to arrest Blue in Stratford after News 12 reported on the incident. He was considered "armed and dangerous" before his arrest on Surf Avenue.

In court, attorney's noted Blue's criminal record that dates back to 1995.

Police are investigating a motive. Blue's bond is set to $1 million. Blue will appear back in court on Nov. 15.

News 12

News 12

