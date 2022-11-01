ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Tribute: State Capitol ceremony to honor veterans

By Submitted by the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs
 3 days ago

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will honor all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during its Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony this year in view of the Oregon State Capitol Building.

The event will feature remarks by federal, state and local dignitaries and ceremonial elements including color guard, national anthem, wreath presentation and the playing of “Taps.”

This year’s event will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 — the day before Veterans Day.

The event will be hosted at the Oregon State Capitol Park located on Court Street Northeast in downtown Salem — directly in front of the Oregon State Capitol Building.

While the celebration will honor Oregon veterans of all eras, there will be special recognition of Oregon’s Korean War generation. ODVA is honored to welcome Consul General Eunji Seo of the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Seattle, Wash., who will serve as one of the event’s keynote speakers.

The event is open to the public and uncovered seating will be provided for attendees. Accessible pathways and seating areas for those needing accommodations will also be provided.

Attendees are reminded to plan accordingly for Oregon weather.

For those unable to attend, the event will also be livestreamed on ODVA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/odvavet.

OREGON STATE
