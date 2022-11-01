Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
KUTV
What buyers, sellers should know about Utah's housing market right now
CLINTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amy Crosby and her husband sold their house at the perfect time. A year ago, as Utah’s housing market was roaring, the couple said goodbye to their home in West Point and moved in with family. They sold for top dollar. Then, they waited,...
KUTV
Utah schools try to find balance in world of changing security
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah schools work to find a middle ground in the face of shifting security across the country. When Laurie Paige started her teaching career two decades ago, school security and school shootings were not even part of an educators vocabulary. “These things didn’t even cross...
KUTV
Help fund housing for cancer patients in Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by the American Cancer Society. The 2022 American Cancer Society’s Big Gig, a benefit concert in downtown Salt Lake City, is a unique amenity-rich event that offers guests an opportunity to connect with industry and philanthropic leaders while enjoying an exclusive entertainment experience.
Where to find top-rated memory care and assisted living here in Utah
(Good Things Utah) Finding the right senior care center for us or our loved ones can take time. Considering an individual’s current condition, lifestyle, and interests can all play a huge part in making the decision. One of the biggest factors to consider is whether or not a person will need additional memory care. Here […]
kjzz.com
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Two Utahns get different compensation after airline cancels flight
SYRACUSE, Utah — When an airline cancels your flight, you might expect them to offer some sort of financial compensation for turning your vacation plans upside down. Well, when a Utah woman had a pretty good idea the airline was not giving her a fair shake for upending her trip, she decided to Get Gephardt.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
Avian flu is impacting turkey farms in Utah
Turkeys are expected to cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation, but turkey farmers and producers in Utah are facing an additional set of concerns with the emergence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – An Evening in Town
After an amazing day of hiking and scenic drives we ended up in downtown Provo, Utah for the evening. The town is home to BYU, which according to those that do studies like this is the least party school in the country. A quick walk or drive through town affirms this as there are very few bars for a large college town.
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
KUTV
Ahn predicts 'landslide' win; Gill has big lead in campaign money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County District Attorney GOP challenger Danielle Ahn predicted a "landslide" win on Thursday, but DA Sim Gill appears to have a big money advantage as the campaign hits the home stretch. 2News asked both candidates for interviews on the impact of a...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty
2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
KUTV
Izzy Tichenor family intends to file lawsuit against Davis Schools, administrators
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah attorney Tyler Ayers is teaming with acclaimed civil rights lawyer Milton Grimes and intend to sue Davis Schools, Foxboro Elementary, and more than a dozen administrators and staffers for $14.1 million in damages on behalf of the family of Izzy Tichenor. On Wednesday,...
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican Food
Chili Tepin Restaurant(Image is author's) A relatively new Mexican restaurant located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, is the Chile-Tepin Restaurant. They received the award for the Best New Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City in 2017 by The Salt Lake Tribune.
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
upr.org
Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition
US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
KSLTV
Specific locations released for six previously announced temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations for six previously announced temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were released Monday. According to the Church’s announcement on its newsroom website, three temples will be in the U.S., two in Mexico, and one in Brazil. Mexico City...
Comments / 1