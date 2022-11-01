ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

KUTV

Utah schools try to find balance in world of changing security

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah schools work to find a middle ground in the face of shifting security across the country. When Laurie Paige started her teaching career two decades ago, school security and school shootings were not even part of an educators vocabulary. “These things didn’t even cross...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Help fund housing for cancer patients in Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by the American Cancer Society. The 2022 American Cancer Society’s Big Gig, a benefit concert in downtown Salt Lake City, is a unique amenity-rich event that offers guests an opportunity to connect with industry and philanthropic leaders while enjoying an exclusive entertainment experience.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Where to find top-rated memory care and assisted living here in Utah

(Good Things Utah) Finding the right senior care center for us or our loved ones can take time. Considering an individual’s current condition, lifestyle, and interests can all play a huge part in making the decision. One of the biggest factors to consider is whether or not a person will need additional memory care. Here […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
svinews.com

Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
JACKSON, WY
utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – An Evening in Town

After an amazing day of hiking and scenic drives we ended up in downtown Provo, Utah for the evening. The town is home to BYU, which according to those that do studies like this is the least party school in the country. A quick walk or drive through town affirms this as there are very few bars for a large college town.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty

2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
HOLLADAY, UT
upr.org

Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition

US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
UTAH STATE

