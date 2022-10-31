Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. LSU: Prediction and preview
Alabama and LSU will meet for the 87th time on Saturday, with a primetime meeting on ESPN. The Crimson Tide hold a 55-26-5 all-time advantage in the series, including a 29-9-2 mark in Baton Rouge. Alabama won last year, 20-14, and has won 2 straight in the series. The Crimson Tide have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 12-5 against LSU, while LSU coach Brian Kelly is 0-2 against Alabama.
SportsGrid
What Are Alabama's Current National Championship Odds?
Even after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide still control their own destiny as the stretch run looms large. Nick Saban and company are coming off a disappointing loss in the National Championship in 2021 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite a loss on their resume this season, they are still considered one of the top teams in the country.
LSU Reveille
LSU football recruiting: Four-star offensive tackle, DJ Chester, commits to LSU
Four-star offensive tackle, DJ Chester, has committed to LSU. The senior from Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia chose the Tigers over Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan and Florida A&M. Chester is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle, and he is ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle...
LSU Reveille
Missed opportunities cause LSU volleyball to split two-game series with Mississippi State
“It’s a mindset to me. Do you want to finish this or do you want to drag this thing out? For some reason, we’ve chosen to drag it out. It’s not like we’re not capable of finishing the match.”. That was Coach Johnson’s response as to...
LSU Reveille
Behind enemy lines: Jay Bramblett's journey from Tuscaloosa to Baton Rouge
Growing up just minutes away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, Jay Bramblett never thought he’d take the field against Alabama. A Tuscaloosa native, Bramblett grew up close to the Alabama program. One of his brothers, Geoffrey Bramblett, played baseball at Alabama, and his other brother, Bradley Bramblett, was a Graduate Assistant for Alabama football.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
brproud.com
LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: A brief history of Louisiana recruits committing to Alabama
Whenever there is a highly-renown prospect in Louisiana, LSU makes it a priority to keep him in-state. However, that is easier said than done. When they are unsuccessful, the school that beats LSU for the Bayou State recruit, the majority of the time, is none other than the University of Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day
Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama
Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
LSU Reveille
Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to Turning Point members, students about First Amendment, big government
Attorney General Jeff Landry visited LSU on Oct. 25 to speak about First Amendment rights, religious rights and limited government to the members of the LSU chapter of Turning Point USA. The conference took place in the Atchafalaya Room in the Student Union and was open to all LSU students...
thebamabuzz.com
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa
There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?
An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.
FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) -- Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be "unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients."
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
What’s on the ballot in Tuscaloosa County?
Election day is November 8. What's on the ballot?
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar
A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
Comments / 0