Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. LSU: Prediction and preview

Alabama and LSU will meet for the 87th time on Saturday, with a primetime meeting on ESPN. The Crimson Tide hold a 55-26-5 all-time advantage in the series, including a 29-9-2 mark in Baton Rouge. Alabama won last year, 20-14, and has won 2 straight in the series. The Crimson Tide have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 12-5 against LSU, while LSU coach Brian Kelly is 0-2 against Alabama.
SportsGrid

What Are Alabama's Current National Championship Odds?

Even after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide still control their own destiny as the stretch run looms large. Nick Saban and company are coming off a disappointing loss in the National Championship in 2021 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite a loss on their resume this season, they are still considered one of the top teams in the country.
LSU Reveille

Behind enemy lines: Jay Bramblett's journey from Tuscaloosa to Baton Rouge

Growing up just minutes away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, Jay Bramblett never thought he’d take the field against Alabama. A Tuscaloosa native, Bramblett grew up close to the Alabama program. One of his brothers, Geoffrey Bramblett, played baseball at Alabama, and his other brother, Bradley Bramblett, was a Graduate Assistant for Alabama football.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
KLFY News 10

Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
brproud.com

LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
wvtm13.com

Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day

Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama

Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
thebamabuzz.com

3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa

There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
AL.com

How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?

An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
AL.com

Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar

A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
