Android Headlines
Google Play Games for PC Finally Made it to the US
Not too long ago, Google unveiled that it wanted to ring Google Play Games over to PCs. It’s been beta testing it overseas ever since, but now it’s making it to more markets. The beta for Google Play Games on PC is now available in the US along with other regions, according to Android Police.
Android Headlines
Google Play is bringing big updates for developers
Thousands and thousands of developers post their apps and games on the Google Play Store, and Google continuously brings new features and changes to help with the process. Google just announced some new and major updates to the Google Play Console that developers will definitely love. The Google Play store...
Android Headlines
How to factory reset the Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is a pretty cool smartwatch from Google (and Fitbit), and while we’ve already gone over a number of things that you can do with the Pixel Watch, it’s time to go over some more basic things. Like how to factory reset it. Luckily, Google has made this pretty easy to do, and that’s exactly what we are going to show you how to do here in this article.
Android Headlines
Google Play Console app update brings Pixel 7 support
The Google Play Console app is picking up its first update in more than three years. The latest version adds support for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new Pixels are 64-bit-only Android phones and can’t run 32-bit apps. Google last updated the Play Console app...
Android Headlines
Samsung's upcoming Odyssey Neo G9 will be an 8K gaming monitor
Samsung is pushing the limits in the gaming monitor market yet again with its upcoming Neo G9 refresh, complete with an 8K monitor in an ultrawide format. As pointed out by The Verge this likely won’t be a true 8K monitor since it comes with a 32:9 aspect ratio. But it will more than likely be a big step up in resolution over current offerings with more pixels in the display.
Android Headlines
Google's Pixel 7 Pro gets its first Discount
Today, Amazon is handing the Pixel 7 Pro its first actual discount, since going on sale last month. It’s not a huge discount, but it is down to $858. That’s about $32 off, or around 5%. This is the first discount that doesn’t involve activation, adding a new line, or a trade-in.
Android Headlines
Nest Wifi Pro is throttling download speeds, Google investigating
Google’s newly launched Nest Wifi Pro seems to be plagued by a connectivity issue out of the box. Less than a week into the market, several customers have complained that the router limits their download speeds to just 50Mbps. They are getting significantly higher speeds with older Nest routers, or existing solutions from other brands.
Android Headlines
Samsung may have stopped Exynos 2300 development
Samsung seems all prepared to exclusively use Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in its Galaxy S23 flagships next year. The Korean firm doesn’t plan to use its in-house Exynos processors anymore. Perhaps it may have stopped the development of the Exynos 2300 altogether. Samsung may have...
Android Headlines
Pixel Tablet: Everything you need to know
Google is going to be launching its first tablet in years, and we’re all wondering just how that’s going to turn out. There’s still a lot in the air as to what this device will be able to do, how it will do them, and if you’ll be able to afford it to do them.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 referral program brings $100 to both parties, but there's a catch
Google has launched its Pixel 7 referral program. If you refer a friend in the US, and he buys the Pixel 7 via your code, you will both get $100 of Google Store credit. The Pixel 7 referral program does include both Pixel 7 phones, and the Pixel 6a. Do...
Android Headlines
Battery and camera specs for the Galaxy A14 just leaked
Samsung has a ton of smartphones in the mid-range market, and those are some of its most popular devices. We’ve been following rumors about the upcoming Galaxy A14, and now we have a fresh leak. Thanks to Galaxy Club, we have information about the battery and camera specs for the Galaxy A14.
Android Headlines
Google Maps update breaks navigation shortcuts on Wear OS
A recent update for Google Maps seems to have broken the home and work navigation shortcuts on Wear OS 3 smartwatches. Several users have reported that these shortcuts don’t work as they should. The Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 all appear to be affected by this bug.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept is compatible with Leica M-series lenses
Xiaomi actually showed off a 12S Ultra Concept phone that is compatible with Leica’s M-series camera lenses. This is basically a special variant of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which won’t be available to purchase, hence the ‘Concept’ name. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept handset is compatible...
Android Headlines
NVIDIA SHIELD gets a new power control feature in version 9.1.1
NVIDIA is sending out its latest SHIELD update bringing it to version 9.1.1, and it includes a new power feature among a handful of other enhancements. The NVIDIA SHIELD is still going strong as the most powerful Android TV device out there. Sporting more RAM and GPU power than anything that may still be on the market that tries to offer a similar experience.
Android Headlines
These 5 new features are coming to WhatsApp
WhatsApp has reportedly started developing five new features, which might come to the platform soon. This is for the first time we’re hearing that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on five new features simultaneously, showing WhatsApp’s commitment to add fuel to the fire of competition with Telegram.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra rear camera setup seemingly revealed
It is now practically confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera at the back. But what about the rest of the cameras? Well, rumors so far have hinted at the same setup as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least in terms of resolution. Another noted tipster has reiterated those rumors. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be accompanied by a 10MP 10X periscope zoom camera, a 10MP 3X telephoto zoom camera, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.
Android Headlines
The expanded weather forcast feature is coming to older Pixels
The Google Pixel 7 is the company’s newest flagship phone, and it came with some exclusive software perks. One of them is the expanded weather forecast, and the company is trickling it down to older Pixel devices. Don’t feel bad if you didn’t really notice it. The expanded weather...
Android Headlines
Ringtone bug is back, the Pixel 7 Pro suffers from it
Back in April, a rather annoying bug was introduced to Pixel phones. The April Pixel security update actually brought a bug that started randomly changing ringtones and notification audio settings. Well, that ringtone bug seems to be back, as we’ve spotted it on the Pixel 7 Pro. The ringtone...
Android Headlines
Both Sony flagships are now getting Android 13 update
Sony has announced that Android 13 has started rolling out to its flagships. The Sony Xperia 1 IV and Sony Xperia 5 IV are now getting the update. Sony was not too specific as to where the rollout started, but we do know these are global units in question. Android...
Android Headlines
The Google Assistant dark mode bug is not a bug after all
After Android 13 launched, people started to report that Google Assistant was switched to dark mode. Everyone wrote it off as a bug, but it turns out that that’s not the case. It appears that this is actually intentional, and the company has no plans on changing this in the near future, according to Android Central.
