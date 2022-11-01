ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Halloween 2022: Costumes from WRBL viewers

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CG6qF_0ithtSQO00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Need some costume inspiration for next year? Here’s a look at what our News 3 viewers wore for Halloween of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yav93_0ithtSQO00
  • Avery and Callie
    aka Sarah Sanderson and Binx
  • Angela Miles
    as a “School Girl”
  • Harley Young
    aka Mufasa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViAMA_0ithtSQO00
The Maddox Family as Nightmare Before Christmas characters

To have your photo added in, email us at news@wrbl.com.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

