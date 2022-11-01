Read full article on original website
Minimal rain chances and lots of warmth ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful again as mainly sunny skies prevail. Highs will top out in the low 80s area-wide during the PM hours. We’ll start out Friday in the mid 50s and end up in the low 80s once again during the afternoon hours as sunshine dominates the skies, making for a perfect forecast as the National Peanut Festival gates open at 4:30 PM CT. I would definitely recommend getting out and enjoying the first of many nice days you’ll be able to have fun at the fair with no concerns from the weather!
Lots of warmth and little rain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another mild one as lows drop into the middle 50s under clear skies. Thursday will be beautiful and warm as high temperatures climb to the low 80s once again with lots of sunshine. Friday brings us another gorgeous day with morning lows...
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 3, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful again as mainly sunny skies prevail. Highs will top out in the low 80s area-wide during the PM hours. It’ll be another perfect day to...
A big system is moving across the nation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a few degrees above seasonal norms again with most of us bottoming our in the middle 50s under mainly clear skies. Friday brings us another gorgeous day with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Besides being on the warm side, there’s honestly no better way to start off the National Peanut Festival festivities!
Lots of sunny and seasonably warm days ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunshine and a few high clouds will fill the skies today, making for a nice day to get outdoors! After starting off the morning cool, we can expect to warm up nicely by the afternoon as most locations reach the upper 70s. We’ll begin Wednesday...
Staying warm with a consistent mix of sun and clouds
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mostly sunny skies will prevail today. High temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday as most locations make it up to the low 80s for the first time in a while. We’ll take another trip into the low 80s Thursday afternoon after starting the...
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
News 4 LIVE coverage of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News 4 team is so excited to bring you live coverage of the National Peanut Festival this year. Below is a break down of what you can expect on air over the next few weeks. Friday, November 4:. On opening day, all of our newscasts...
Looking back 20 years later: Abbeville tornado
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado. On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home. “Looked outside, it looked a little doom and gloom, some blackness...
National Weather Service visits Cottonwood High School students
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) — The National Weather Service was at Cottonwood High School Tuesday, but they weren’t assessing storm damage. Instead, 16 Cottonwood 11th and 12th graders participated in a storm spotter class presented by Andy Haner, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee.
House fire in Ashford
ASHFORD, Ala (WDHN)—A house fire in Ashford started around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. First responders from Columbia, Ashford, and Cowarts quickly responded to the scene. One person was in the home at the time of the fire but escaped with no injuries. The flames grew quickly but were soon...
Driver dies after crashing into church in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man died after running into the wall of a church in Dothan Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards […]
Registration begins in the Wiregrass for Toys for Tots 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 organizations from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties are partnering to organize registration for the 16th Annual Toys for Tots program in the Wiregrass. Last year, over 2,370 children in our local communities received Christmas gifts...
Dothan and Enterprise both competing in Class 7A football playoffs for first time ever
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — This year, for the first time ever, the two largest schools in the Wiregrass have both made it to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 7A football playoffs. Friday night Dothan and Enterprise will kickoff postseason play. It’s the first time these rivals have qualified for the playoffs in the […]
Everything you need to know about The National Peanut Festival
As autumn settles in across Alabama, so does the harvest, and farmers across the Wiregrass have been hard at work gathering up the region’s signature crop. In Dothan, that means heaps of peanuts are coming in, and visitors from near and far are welcome to come celebrate with the community. The National Peanut Festival returns from November 4 through 13, and legume lovers should plan to visit Dothan to enjoy the festivities.
Years-Long Wiregrass Duo Together Stays Together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pitcher-catcher duo will not be broken up as two Wiregrass Kings Softball players sign to Enterprise State Community College. Hannah Phillips and Olivia Hobson are both homeschooled and have played softball together since 12U. Not only do they suit up for the Kings, Phillips and Hobson play for the Lady Dukes York travel team.
Weekend fire claims Hartford residence
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30. According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford. Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire...
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A day after the lockdown at Elba city schools
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Elba City School Superintendent, Chris Moseley, confirmed to WDHN news that classes today went without a hitch. This after Wednesday, when state and local authorities placed a four-hour “lockdown” at both Elba high school and elementary school following Elba Police Chief,. Troy Staley, getting information...
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of a teen. Shonta Demarco McNeal, 44, was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree counts, according to Dothan City Jail records. Dothan police spokesperson Sgt. Tim Mullis said the alleged victim is between the...
