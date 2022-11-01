DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful again as mainly sunny skies prevail. Highs will top out in the low 80s area-wide during the PM hours. We’ll start out Friday in the mid 50s and end up in the low 80s once again during the afternoon hours as sunshine dominates the skies, making for a perfect forecast as the National Peanut Festival gates open at 4:30 PM CT. I would definitely recommend getting out and enjoying the first of many nice days you’ll be able to have fun at the fair with no concerns from the weather!

