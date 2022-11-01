Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
FEMA is hiring locally
Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from Hurricane Ian. FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota. The agency is seeking people with experience in customer service, logistics, environmental protection, engineering, emergency management, and other job categories.
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida voters could offer significant property tax exemptions to Florida’s teachers, firefighters, active-duty members of the U.S. military, and other specified professions, amid a relatively hostile housing market. But a well-meaning tax exemption may bring about other complications, such as a loss of local government tax revenue, according to a tax watchdog group. What may […] The post Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox13news.com
stpetecatalyst.com
Developers to retool plans for Mirror Lake condo tower
The development group behind a proposed 18-story condo tower in the Mirror Lake neighborhood will return to the drawing board. Questions surfaced during a Wednesday St. Petersburg Development Review Commission meeting regarding the scale, height and setback of the Lake House Condominiums project that would tower over its surrounding neighbors at 200 Mirror Lake Drive, across from Mirror Lake Park.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs commission seeks stay on Anclote Harbor lawsuit
TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners is asking a judge to put a hold on the litigation by Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs that attempts to stop the Anclote River apartment development project. By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the Board at its...
floridapolitics.com
Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds
Are transplants to Florida driving a purple state redder?. Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
As gas tax holiday ends, did Florida drivers save?
Florida reinstituted its per-gallon tax on gasoline sales today after a monthlong reprieve in October implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers. The savings from the 25.3-cent break on each gallon of gasoline last month appears to have been less obviously impactful to drivers, thanks to another sharp rise in oil prices at the start of October. But other factors were at play, including when fuel stations purchased the gasoline.
10NEWS
Vertol CEO, Florida's Public Safety Czar were on board migrant flight, documents show
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released unredacted documents are providing new details about the migrant flights out of Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. 10 Investigates has learned that the state’s Public Safety Czar, Larry Keefe, and the CEO of Vertol, James Montgomerie, were on board the plane that flew from Texas to Florida, according to the documents. The flight ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol is the aviation company that was paid more than $1 million for the flights.
fox13news.com
Governor DeSantis makes final election push in Pasco County
TRINITY, Fla. - With less than a week until election day, Florida's candidates for governor are kicking it into high gear to earn every last vote. Charlie Crist spent some time on the East Coast Wednesday while Governor Ron DeSantis rallied voters in Pasco County. Passing by Starkey Market in...
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
WFLA
Biden, in Florida zeroes in on Medicare and Social Security ahead of midterm elections
President Joe Biden touched down in Florida Tuesday warning of potential threats to medicare and social security if republicans gain control of congress in the midterm elections.
These companies laid off the most Central Florida employees recently
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Over the past 12 months, more than 1,126 people in Central Florida had their jobs cut or were told they would be laid off soon, according to notices filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The Laker/Lutz News
Voters are making big choices, in Pasco and Hillsborough counties
Pasco and Hillsborough County voters have begun making their choices, through early voting sites and mail-in ballots, to decide the outcome of the 2022 General Election. Voters will make decisions on a broad array of issues. In Pasco, the races for Pasco County Commission already have been decided, with Seth...
Florida still ends daylight saving time, despite years of legislative pushback
Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent are still stalled out in Congress.
Largo voters to decide if former landfill should become massive sports complex
The site of an old city landfill could be converted into an “active recreation center,” which will include pickleball courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, a public lagoon, and more.
click orlando
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio campaign in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters Solivita to show up on election day as the two took the stage at a campaign event hosted by the Republican Party of Florida. “We’ve got work to do to make sure we continue to lead...
suncoastnews.com
Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability
TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
