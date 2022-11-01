ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

theapopkavoice.com

FEMA is hiring locally

Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from Hurricane Ian. FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota. The agency is seeking people with experience in customer service, logistics, environmental protection, engineering, emergency management, and other job categories.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Phoenix

Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida voters could offer significant property tax exemptions to Florida’s teachers, firefighters, active-duty members of the U.S. military, and other specified professions, amid a relatively hostile housing market. But a well-meaning tax exemption may bring about other complications, such as a loss of local government tax revenue, according to a tax watchdog group. What may […] The post Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Developers to retool plans for Mirror Lake condo tower

The development group behind a proposed 18-story condo tower in the Mirror Lake neighborhood will return to the drawing board. Questions surfaced during a Wednesday St. Petersburg Development Review Commission meeting regarding the scale, height and setback of the Lake House Condominiums project that would tower over its surrounding neighbors at 200 Mirror Lake Drive, across from Mirror Lake Park.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs commission seeks stay on Anclote Harbor lawsuit

TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners is asking a judge to put a hold on the litigation by Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs that attempts to stop the Anclote River apartment development project. By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the Board at its...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

As gas tax holiday ends, did Florida drivers save?

Florida reinstituted its per-gallon tax on gasoline sales today after a monthlong reprieve in October implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers. The savings from the 25.3-cent break on each gallon of gasoline last month appears to have been less obviously impactful to drivers, thanks to another sharp rise in oil prices at the start of October. But other factors were at play, including when fuel stations purchased the gasoline.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Vertol CEO, Florida's Public Safety Czar were on board migrant flight, documents show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released unredacted documents are providing new details about the migrant flights out of Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. 10 Investigates has learned that the state’s Public Safety Czar, Larry Keefe, and the CEO of Vertol, James Montgomerie, were on board the plane that flew from Texas to Florida, according to the documents. The flight ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol is the aviation company that was paid more than $1 million for the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Governor DeSantis makes final election push in Pasco County

TRINITY, Fla. - With less than a week until election day, Florida's candidates for governor are kicking it into high gear to earn every last vote. Charlie Crist spent some time on the East Coast Wednesday while Governor Ron DeSantis rallied voters in Pasco County. Passing by Starkey Market in...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio campaign in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters Solivita to show up on election day as the two took the stage at a campaign event hosted by the Republican Party of Florida. “We’ve got work to do to make sure we continue to lead...
POLK COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability

TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL

