Marjorie Morningstar
3d ago
Sweet and super humble black elderly southern lady. I’m grateful to know women like this.
Widow of slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIAT) — As the massacre in Charleston began on June 17, 2015, Jennifer Pinckney did all she could to protect her daughter. She said she locked the door to her husband’s office, where she and her daughter happened to be when the shots rang out. Then – together – the two hid under […]
Young boy in Cayce brings joy to city sanitation workers
CAYCE, S.C. — A little boy living in Cayce is bringing joy to the city's sanitation workers. Meet Luke! He's a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome. "When I got the diagnosis pregnant, it was scary and you just don't know and comprehend it, but then he comes and it's a love like you've just never experienced," Lacey Thompson, Luke's mom said.
manninglive.com
Clarendon desperate for foster families
Children are placed into a foster care situation when their biological families are unable to provide acceptable care for them. These children may sometimes be abused, neglected, or at risk of harm. Children can be taken into state custody and placed into foster care. Once in foster care, the children will be placed in an alternative living environment, such as a foster home. Foster care is meant to be temporary, lasting only as long as it takes the family to make the needed changes so that the child may return to a safe and stable environment. If the decision is made that the child cannot return home, he or she may remain in foster care until placed in the care of a relative, adopted or emancipated.
Community rallies to help Columbia woman repair her roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Judith McDonnell has lived her home off Broad River Road for decades. She says years ago, squirrels chewed into her roof and started causing problems. "They chewed holes in the corners and then the rain came in and made it much worse," she explained. "Before I realized it was even like that, the water had started really ruining the wood back there."
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
Have you seen this missing bull in Elloree?
ELLOREE, S.C. — Farm owners in Elloree are searching for a missing bull. His name is Peacemaker, and he escaped from a farm in Elloree three weeks ago. Farm owners say it happened while he was drinking water, got spooked, broke through the gates of the farm and ran off.
Historic Banks home in Calhoun County being restored to 20th century museum
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Banks house in Calhoun County is being restored into a 20th Century Museum. It's the residence of former Calhoun County clerk of court Dick Banks who died in 2010. “He was a collector of so many things he was our county historian and what...
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
City of Orangeburg receives federal funding for community facilities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg received a community facilities grant from the USDA in the amount of $857,075. It's part of the USDA's rural healthcare grant program. The program funds fire trucks, rescue vehicles, emergency medical care equipment and communications equipment. The city is using these funds...
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia men sentenced to life in prison for triple-homicide
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the life sentences of two Columbia men convicted of a triple-homicide after a three-week trial. They will not be eligible for parole. Deputies say Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, were sentenced following a 2019 home...
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
Graveside Chronicles take visitors through a tour of the historic Sumter Cemetery
SUMTER, S.C. — To get in the Halloween spirit, a Sumter woman is leading the Graveyard Chronicles to teach people a piece of the past. Diana Roof has spent months in the historic Sumter Cemetery, learning about some of the 13,000 people buried in the 45 acres since 1831.
What questions will appear on the ballot this November?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the November 8 general election will see state and local measures. Those casting their vote in Dorchester County will decide whether they want to continue the current one percent sales tax that goes toward road projects. More than 20 projects […]
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
Community Rallies Behind Moncks Corner Family After Toddler Loses COVID-19 Battle
The Berkeley County community is rallying behind a Moncks Corner couple who lost their toddler to COVID-19 this week. The post Community Rallies Behind Moncks Corner Family After Toddler Loses COVID-19 Battle appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
