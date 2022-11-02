Going Once, Going Twice: Auction aimed at raising funds for seniors

“We have some amazing items for sale,” activities coordinator Lynda Heller of the St. Helens Senior Center said of an upcoming auction planned as an annual event.

The center will hold its first online auction, “Serve It Up for Seniors,” from 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, to promote the center’s support of people most vulnerable to food insecurity. The goal is to raise $25,000.

Proceeds will go toward sponsoring the Senior Nutrition & Pleasure Program and the Congregate and Home-Delivered Meals Programs.

The center serves over 160 families through the cities of St. Helens and Scappoose and is growing, Heller said.

“Participating and bidding on these fantastic high-class items in the auction will aid in the Senior Center’s ability to proceed with this important work, granting our local seniors and serviced customers to well-balanced and nutritious meals,” she said. “Together we can continue to enhance all-around community-based food security.”

The auction dates were chosen to allow bidders to do early holiday shopping. The link to sign up for the auction is https://bit.ly/SHSC2022

Annual and one-time auction sponsorships are available today.

Anyone interested in donating an item, a basket, or gift certificate can go to the above link and fill out a form. The center will arrange pickups of donations and gift certificates.

For information or to arrange a pickup, call 503-397-3377.

