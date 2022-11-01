Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market Predicted to Surpass US$ 4.2 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The global pet supplement market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among pet owners about the health benefits of pet supplements. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pet Supplement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global pet supplement market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2022-2027.This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

1 DAY AGO