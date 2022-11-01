Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market Predicted to Surpass US$ 4.2 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Read full article on original website
Near-infrared Imaging Market worth $1.6 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The major players in the near-infrared imaging market are Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (US)”. In 2021, Leica Microsystems partnered with Imperial College London in the field of optical imaging and its use in research and innovation. According to...
Renal Denervation Systems Market to Reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 40.67%
The global renal denervation systems market size reached US$ 218.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 40.67% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market Size:...
Barrier Films Demand to Surge at 5.3% CAGR, Creating US$ US$ 40.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 109 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Barrier Films Market””. Barrier Films Market by Material (PE, PET, PP, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe)
Data Lake Market is expected to hit the mark of USD 28.1 BN by 2028 Globally | Credence Research
Some major players in the data lake market are Microsoft, Oracle, Atos, Cloudera, AWS, IBM, Teradata, Temenos, Informatica, SAS Institute, HPE, Google, TCS, Zaloni and Koverse. The Global Data Lake Market generated revenue of around USD 9.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 20.3%...
Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027
“Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027”. The global fire extinguisher market is being driven by the introduction of eco-friendly and sound-based fire extinguishers by manufacturers. According to IMARC Group latest published report, The global fire extinguisher market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021....
DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc's (DD.N) decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp (ROG.N) has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them.
Automotive Radar Market Share, Size, Growth, Global Report, Top Company Analysis and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027
The automotive radar market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.01% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global automotive radar market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.01% during 2022-2027.
Macadamia Market is Expected to Generate US$ 2.78 Billion by 2027 | With Growth Rate CAGR of 10.10%
The global macadamia market reached a value of US$ 1.53 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.78 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.10% during 2022-2027. According to the global macadamia market report by IMARC Group, the market reached...
Intraoral Scanners Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 581.8 Million by 2027 | Globally, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.10%
The global intraoral scanners market reached a value of US$ 354.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 581.8 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Intraoral Scanners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size,...
Microfluidics Market to Reach $58.8 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.2% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The prominent players in the global microfluidic components market include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US)”. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US) launched the LM-Pro linear motor proportional valves for the ventilators market. According to the new market research report “Microfluidics Market by...
Opportunities Abound for Micro-Perforated Films| MarketsandMarkets™ Study
“Browse 76 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 113 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Micro-Perforated Films Market”. Micro-Perforated Films Market by Material(PE, PP, and PET), Application (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, and Ready-to-eat Food), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America)
‘Come to Germany and learn’: Albanian PM criticises UK’s immigration stance
Edi Rama tells press conference in Berlin that UK rhetoric sounds like ‘screams from a madhouse’
Compound Semiconductor Market worth $55.8 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 6.6%
The Compound Semiconductor Market size is expected to reach projected to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2027 from USD 40.5 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices,...
Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.
Pet Supplement Market Size, Growth, Pet Type, Distribution Channel, Source, Application, Geographical Analysis and Revenue Forecast by 2022-2027
The global pet supplement market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among pet owners about the health benefits of pet supplements. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pet Supplement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global pet supplement market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2022-2027.This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Software as a Medical Devices (SaMD) Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 69.3% by 2029 | Recent Development, Growth Drivers, Competitive Intelligence, and Company Profile Analysis 2022
North America is projected to hold the largest market share owing to several companies getting FDA clearances for their software coupled with the burgeoning investment in the healthcare industry by major countries such as the U.S. and Canada. For Instant, in May 2020, Arterys Inc. raised $28 million to accelerate the delivery of artificial medical intelligence to practices worldwide.
Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Red Biotechnology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period 2022-2029. As per Priority Exploration, the worldwide red biotechnology market size is anticipated to hit around US$ 510 billion by 2027 from an estimated at US$ 322 billion out of 2022. The North America region has the highest market share in the Red Biotechnology Market, and it is further continuing its dominance during the forecast period.
Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027. The ‘Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global class D audio amplifier market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like devices, and major regions.
Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2022-2029. As per Priority Exploration, the worldwide red biotechnology market size is anticipated to hit around US$ 510 billion by 2027 from an estimated at US$ 322 billion out of 2022. The North America region has the highest market share in the Red Biotechnology Market, and it is further continuing its dominance during the forecast period.
eClinical Solutions Market Global Report 2022-2027: Bolstered by Significant Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Industry
The integration of the IoT with medical devices and the increasing trend of outsourcing clinical trials to contract research organizations (CROs) are boosting the market growth. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “eClinical Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global...
