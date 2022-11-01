As a retired police chief, I ask you to support Savannah Wolfson for state House District 26. She is the candidate who supports law enforcement and victims of abuse. I met Savannah when she heard about the 2020 surge of first-time gun owners. She put together a free safety class here in Routt County to train women how to store and use firearms safely. No matter where you stand on firearms, people were buying guns without experience or instruction. They needed safety training. Savannah contacted me as a certified instructor. I believed this was so important that I offered my services to her class for free. She asked me to cover, in particular, gun storage around children in the home.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO