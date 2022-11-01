Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Council approves funding for improvements at Bear River Park, including trailered boat access
Development of Bear River Park has been on Steamboat Springs’ radar for a long time, but a shift in the city’s priorities toward serving often neglected areas of the city may have spurred long-deferred plans at the park. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, City Council members unanimously approved dedicating...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Whistler Park off-leash areas transition for winter
Off-leash areas at Whistler Park in Steamboat Springs shifted to their winter schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The southeast segment of the park, which includes the sports fields, transitions to an off-leash area during winter. The west portion of the park, by the river, becomes leash-required due to elk winter range and the city asks park users to remain on existing trails.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park couldn’t happen without volunteers, donations
To the Hayden, Craig and Steamboat Springs communities,. On Saturday, Oct. 29, we hosted the fifth annual Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park. Our visitation was nearly 700 people, and we handed out 365 pounds of candy, many toothbrushes and a variety of refreshments. We also offered a photo booth and an interpretive program that was put on by Yampatika.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: From energy to water, Sonja Macys understands Routt County
As fellow horse enthusiasts that have known Sonja Macys for over 15 years, we know she is not a one-trick pony. She’s the “eventer” of the horse world with an extensive knowledge and understanding of the many complex issues in Routt County. While project coordinator for Vision...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
South Routt’s Gregory Ranch protected from development with PDR easement
One of Julie Gregory’s favorite memories of her grandparents’ South Routt County ranch was haying each year. It was rewarding to see the bails stack up, knowing it would feed the family’s livestock through the winter, she said. During haying season, Julie’s grandmother Lorraine Gregory would always...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt commissioners OK ‘man camp’; say regulations allowing such housing need changes
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County Commissioners approved Peabody Energy’s proposed “man camp” to house miners, though they weren’t thrilled about it. The camp is needed to house miners working in Peabody-owned Twentymile Mine, which is currently looking to fill about 80 job openings. Still, commissioners expressed concern that more of these camps would be proposed in the future as a solution to the area’s ongoing housing crisis.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
A third of CDOT’s Yampa Valley positions are vacant, as agency takes ‘all hands on deck’ approach to winter plowing
Down a third of its plow truck drivers in the Yampa Valley, the Colorado Department of Transportation is utilizing engineers, maintenance staff and even some administrative workers to plow key roadways. In garages along U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131, CDOT has 16 of 24 plow truck driver positions...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tales from the Tread: Museum award honors outstanding local citizens
Every year the Leckenby and Larson Awards Committee, associated with the Tread of Pioneers Museum, presents two awards that honor persons who have enriched the quality of life in Routt County. These citizens have served our public institutions, preserved our local history, or contributed significantly to the county’s heritage.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Submit your photos to the SteamboatSnaps 2023 Calendar Contest
Somehow, it’s already November and it’s time to start thinking about getting a 2023 Calendar. Again this year, the Pilot & Today is putting together a Routt County calendar, but needs the community’s help. Submit your photos of Routt County to SteamboatPilot.com/SteamboatSnaps2023 between Friday, Nov. 4 and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Climate Action Plan sector working groups developing gap analysis
The five sector working groups under the umbrella of the Routt County Climate Action Plan Collaborative Board are being finalized this month and include more than 50 local and industry expert volunteers. The working groups currently are conducting a gap analysis to prioritize recommended actions to help leaders move forward...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
MRH lands $3 million in federal grants to improve regional response to substance use, behavioral health disorders￼
Memorial Regional Health has been awarded $3 million in federal grant money over the next four years to lead a collaborative effort involving two-dozen partner agencies dedicated to combating substance use and behavioral health disorders. According to MRH, the two grants total $3 million with that money earmarked to support...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Protect Routt County by voting for ballot measure 1A
The sounds and sights on a ranch are familiar to me because I was born and raised on one. My husband and I raised our two children here and, now in turn, their young families call this home. We treasure the opportunity to live in this beautiful valley and we take our stewardship responsibilities of clean water, healthy ecosystems and working landscapes seriously.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Residents of Ski Time Square Condos without parking after structure closed
For nearly a month, longtime Ski Time Square Condominiums resident Cathy Vanderwork has been coming to grips with how her life will change after the parking structure she has depended on was deemed too dangerous and closed by local officials. “Thirty days, we got 30 days,” said Vanderwork, who is...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Savannah Wolfson will support law enforcement officers
As a retired police chief, I ask you to support Savannah Wolfson for state House District 26. She is the candidate who supports law enforcement and victims of abuse. I met Savannah when she heard about the 2020 surge of first-time gun owners. She put together a free safety class here in Routt County to train women how to store and use firearms safely. No matter where you stand on firearms, people were buying guns without experience or instruction. They needed safety training. Savannah contacted me as a certified instructor. I believed this was so important that I offered my services to her class for free. She asked me to cover, in particular, gun storage around children in the home.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Passing 2A will help keep Steamboat Steamboat
I have been a resident in Steamboat Springs for over 25 years. When I moved here most of us including myself did not know about short-term rentals. I remember when the first one showed up in our neighborhood, which was many years ago, but there were still not many of them in the city.
steamboatradio.com
Northwest Colorado News for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8. Fill out your ballot and turn it in. It is too late to mail it, so you have to drop it off. Here’s Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas. “Ballot dropoff locations will be at Hayden Town Hall, Oak Creek Town...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Oct. 24-30
7:46 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police responded to a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 9:38 a.m. — Police investigated a reported shoplifting at the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shoplifting at a business on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Both sides speak out in large-scale Routt County identity theft case
The case against a 36-year-old Routt County computer professional accused of bilking one of his clients out of tens of thousands of dollars might be headed to trial. Movses Mikaelyan faces 96 felony counts of fraud, among other charges including cybercrime and identity theft, and adjudicating the case could require intense scrutiny of evidence and witness testimony. The case is still in its early stages, and the investigation is ongoing.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Police Department’s Coffee with Cops event returns Nov. 16
The Steamboat Springs Police Department and Beard & Braid are brewing up a fresh fall version of Coffee with Cops, offering residents the chance to ask questions and learn about the men and women who serve the community. “There’s nothing cops like more than a strong hot cup of coffee...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage contest winner announced
With a dogs-eye view of a walk through yellow woods, Maggie Wilson is the winner of the 2022 SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage photo contest. Wilson will be given a $150 gift card from contest sponsor Eyecare Specialties and her photo will be on the October page of the SteamboatSnaps 2023 Calendar.
Comments / 0