ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

UPDATE: Authorities say Upstate teen safely located

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot has been safely located. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15 year old girl. A family member reported 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Vacant house badly damaged in Asheville fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville fire crews responded Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, to a fully involved structure fire off Florida Avenue at around 7 p.m. A battalion chief at the scene to News 13 crews that the structure was an abandoned home that had been boarded up for several years.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Firefighters battle early morning fire at store, apartment building near WCU

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 in Cullowhee near Western Carolina University. First responders were called to the scene a little after 6 a.m., and officials said the fire destroyed the Old Moss General Store and damaged a nearby apartment building at the intersection of Central Drive and Old Cullowhee Road.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WSPA 7News

Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
PICKENS, SC
WLOS.com

Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect alleged to have committed an armed robbery Saturday night. The departments said officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street just after midnight on Saturday after a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Victim blocked by suspect vehicle while trying to drive, robbed at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Detectives with the Asheville Police Department (APD) are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight Saturday after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint. APD patrol officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street, shortly after midnight...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe County reports first flu death this season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County said the first flu-related death has occurred in the area for the 2022-23 flu season. Buncombe County Health and Human Services did not provide any details about the patient, but said they were “saddened to lose a community member to the flu.”
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
getnews.info

Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin

We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
CANTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy