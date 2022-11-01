Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Arrest made after gun discharged into an occupied vehicle on educational property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County man has been charged in connection with a reported gun discharge into an occupied vehicle, on educational property. Warrants state, Asheville police arrested Johnny Westly Reynolds, 35, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in connection with an Oct. 26 shooting. According to the...
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Authorities say Upstate teen safely located
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot has been safely located. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15 year old girl. A family member reported 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot...
WLOS.com
Vacant house badly damaged in Asheville fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville fire crews responded Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, to a fully involved structure fire off Florida Avenue at around 7 p.m. A battalion chief at the scene to News 13 crews that the structure was an abandoned home that had been boarded up for several years.
WLOS.com
Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
North Carolina city sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
WLOS.com
Firefighters battle early morning fire at store, apartment building near WCU
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 in Cullowhee near Western Carolina University. First responders were called to the scene a little after 6 a.m., and officials said the fire destroyed the Old Moss General Store and damaged a nearby apartment building at the intersection of Central Drive and Old Cullowhee Road.
90 arrested in initiative to curb street violence in Greenville Co.
Deputies arrested 90 people in an initiative to curb street violence in Greenville County.
WLOS.com
'They feel victimized twice:' Couple attacked by off-duty Hendersonville K-9 files lawsuit
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Hendersonville regarding an incident involving an off-duty K-9 in 2020. WARNING: Video contains some images that might be disturbing to some viewers:. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Kevin and Mary O'Neill allege that Sergeant Robert Cantwell, who...
Inmate death at an Upstate Jail
An inmate has died at an Upstate jail. Officials say, a North Carolina man was pronounced dead at The Spartanburg County Detention Center around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
Driver dies when SUV crashes into Asheville home
A driver died Saturday when his SUV crashed into the back of a south Asheville house.
WLOS.com
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
WLOS.com
Suspect with "significant criminal history" faces several felony charges, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Black Mountain resident is in jail facing several felony charges. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says Eric Joseph Gaines has been charged with the following:. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Two Counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods. Felony Possession...
wspa.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect alleged to have committed an armed robbery Saturday night. The departments said officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street just after midnight on Saturday after a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint.
Counterfeit money used at Oconee Co. store, deputies search for person of interest
Deputies are looking for a person of interest who they said used counterfeit money at an Oconee County store.
wspa.com
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
WLOS.com
Victim blocked by suspect vehicle while trying to drive, robbed at gunpoint
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Detectives with the Asheville Police Department (APD) are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight Saturday after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint. APD patrol officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street, shortly after midnight...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County reports first flu death this season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County said the first flu-related death has occurred in the area for the 2022-23 flu season. Buncombe County Health and Human Services did not provide any details about the patient, but said they were “saddened to lose a community member to the flu.”
WLOS.com
Burgling bears: Videos capture black bears trying to open doors in Asheville community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People living in one Asheville community may want to ensure their doors stay locked after a couple of viewers shared videos of black bears trying to get into their homes. Eva Cogburn and Debbie Ellison -- both of Riceville -- shared three security videos, each...
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
Comments / 0