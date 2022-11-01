CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 in Cullowhee near Western Carolina University. First responders were called to the scene a little after 6 a.m., and officials said the fire destroyed the Old Moss General Store and damaged a nearby apartment building at the intersection of Central Drive and Old Cullowhee Road.

