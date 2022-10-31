Read full article on original website
I am greatly troubled by the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband by an unhinged Donald Trump supporter. This past year, U.S. Capitol Police investigated almost 10,000 threats to congressional members or their family members. Threats or acts of violence have been committed by supporters of both parties, but are far more common from MAGA Republicans.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been released from the hospital after being seriously injured during a targeted break-in at their San Francisco home last Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats have fanned out across the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday before travelling on to San Diego. Over the weekend he will appear at an event in Pennsylvania with former President Barack Obama to get out the vote for Senate candidate John Fetterman. Bernie Sanders is also heading to the state as part of a tour to boost progressive candidates.Polls...
