Madera County, CA

Major injury crash impacts Highway 41 commute north of Fresno. Lanes open again, CHP says

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

The report of a traffic crash that left a man lying in the roadway on Highway 41 in Madera County was causing a bottleneck for drivers Monday afternoon in the Madera County foothills, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place on 41 near Jewel Vista Drive about 3:20 p.m. The CHP later reported that the victim was “conscious and breathing,” but noted he had suffered major injuries.

Caltrans was diverting traffic at the 22-mile point and Road 200 and setting up one-way traffic control.

The CHP reported on social media that all lanes were open as of 5:05 p.m.

Fresno, CA
