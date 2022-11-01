Read full article on original website
Related
Madera County’s ‘largest drug seizure’ announced by Sheriff’s Office
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest drug seizure in Madera County was announced by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. In a press conference with Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue and Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno, it was announced that they have concluded “Operation Trifecta”, which resulted in the seizure of 1,300 […]
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
GV Wire
Are Fresno Politicians Treating Measure P Like a Slush Fund?
Former Fresno Bee reporter Doug Hoagland did a three-month deep dive into how City Hall is spending Measure P sales tax revenues. Unsurprisingly, he ran “into a mostly wall of silence from City Council members.”. Still, Hoagland poses legitimate questions about the city’s purchase of the Tower Theatre and...
yourcentralvalley.com
Sheriff Mims to be honored at ag awards
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will be honored at this year’s Ag Awards presented by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Fresno County Farm Bureau. Sheriff Mims will receive the Lifetime of Service Award for Significant Contributions to Fresno County Agriculture. Sherriff Mims...
WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
KMJ
Driver Crashes After Leading Deputies On Long Chase
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
Man arrested after Visalia police heard movement in suspended ceiling
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man was found after police say they heard movement above a suspended ceiling and noticed damaged ceiling tiles after officers responded to a burglary alarm in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m., at “The Ruum Visalia” on the […]
2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
DA: Tulare man sentenced for DUI that killed 2 victims
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentence for a man that was found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third was handed down by the Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare. Officials say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, […]
yourcentralvalley.com
On The Map: Five Points
Today we need a good sense of direction to learn how this place came to be on the map. Today, I know it’s noisy, but I’m standing at an intersect that’s not unlike thousands of intersections in Fresno county. Let me give you your bearings. That way...
Kings County robber identified and arrested, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the robbery that took place October 25 was arrested in Corcoran Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Police say on October 25 around 5:00 p.m. they were called out to Lacey Boulevard and Carolyn Avenue regarding a robbery where they soon found a victim was […]
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
yourcentralvalley.com
EYE ON AG: Former Fresno State dean to be honored at Ag Awards
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Dr. Dennis Nef, the former dean of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State, will be given a Lifetime of Service award for contributions to Fresno County agriculture. Dr. Nef will be honored at the 2022 Ag Awards hosted by...
New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing. It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
fresnoalliance.com
Board of Supervisors Out of Touch
At the Oct. 11 meeting of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors (BOS), the supervisors showed how out of touch they are with the demographics of the county and seemingly out of touch with reality. The reality is that U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has declared the term squaw (hereafter, “the ‘s’ word”) offensive and derogatory and removed and replaced it in more than 650 geographic place names on federal lands.
KMPH.com
Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
Fresno leaders voice concerns with PG&E, aim to lower utility bills
Fresno leaders are exploring ways to reduce your energy bill, starting with exploring options other than using the city's sole energy provider: PG&E.
legalexaminer.com
Two Vehicles Collide in Intersection Without Power in Eastern Fresno
A frightening impact between cars left one vehicle in the front yard of a Fresno home and sent two people to the hospital. Fresno Police say the accident occurred in the intersection of Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the power to the traffic lights had gone out. KSEE-TV reports the accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on November 1, 2022. The PG&E power company had reported outages throughout the day on Tuesday.
Comments / 1