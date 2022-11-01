ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Madera County’s ‘largest drug seizure’ announced by Sheriff’s Office

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest drug seizure in Madera County was announced by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. In a press conference with Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue and Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno, it was announced that they have concluded “Operation Trifecta”, which resulted in the seizure of 1,300 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Are Fresno Politicians Treating Measure P Like a Slush Fund?

Former Fresno Bee reporter Doug Hoagland did a three-month deep dive into how City Hall is spending Measure P sales tax revenues. Unsurprisingly, he ran “into a mostly wall of silence from City Council members.”. Still, Hoagland poses legitimate questions about the city’s purchase of the Tower Theatre and...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Sheriff Mims to be honored at ag awards

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will be honored at this year’s Ag Awards presented by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Fresno County Farm Bureau. Sheriff Mims will receive the Lifetime of Service Award for Significant Contributions to Fresno County Agriculture. Sherriff Mims...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Driver Crashes After Leading Deputies On Long Chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Five Points

Today we need a good sense of direction to learn how this place came to be on the map. Today, I know it’s noisy, but I’m standing at an intersect that’s not unlike thousands of intersections in Fresno county. Let me give you your bearings. That way...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EYE ON AG: Former Fresno State dean to be honored at Ag Awards

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Dr. Dennis Nef, the former dean of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State, will be given a Lifetime of Service award for contributions to Fresno County agriculture. Dr. Nef will be honored at the 2022 Ag Awards hosted by...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing.  It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Board of Supervisors Out of Touch

At the Oct. 11 meeting of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors (BOS), the supervisors showed how out of touch they are with the demographics of the county and seemingly out of touch with reality. The reality is that U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has declared the term squaw (hereafter, “the ‘s’ word”) offensive and derogatory and removed and replaced it in more than 650 geographic place names on federal lands.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Two Vehicles Collide in Intersection Without Power in Eastern Fresno

A frightening impact between cars left one vehicle in the front yard of a Fresno home and sent two people to the hospital. Fresno Police say the accident occurred in the intersection of Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the power to the traffic lights had gone out. KSEE-TV reports the accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on November 1, 2022. The PG&E power company had reported outages throughout the day on Tuesday.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy