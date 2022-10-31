Read full article on original website
Navin Nayak: Trump may not be on the ballot, but his MAGA extremism is
While he occupied the White House, Donald Trump was a relentless presence in American life, a perpetual outrage machine generating endless division, media coverage and social media fuel for extremism. The last 18 months have offered the American public some reprieve from the daily onslaught. Trump isn’t in the White House, and his name won’t appear on any ballot this November. But make no mistake: The extremist MAGA movement he spawned is very much on the ballot.
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is spending the closing days of her reelection campaign in the new parts of her Virginia district to gain the support of Black residents whose votes could well determine if she gets a third term
Biden's ability to reshape U.S. judiciary hangs in balance as election looms
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's judicial nominees appear nowhere on the ballot in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections but his ability to keep reshaping the federal judiciary hinges on the results of the voting that will determine whether his fellow Democrats keep control of the Senate.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
AP News Summary at 6:04 p.m. EDT
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha. BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit filed in state court is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials from certifying Armstrong as the winner of her Anchorage House race should she garner the most votes. Armstrong faces Republican Liz Vazquez in next week’s election.
Wyoming: What to expect on election night
The general election in Wyoming is shaping up to be a quiet affair after the Republican U.S. House primary in August, when Liz Cheney’s criticism of former President Donald Trump cost her party’s support for a fourth term. Cheney lost to Cheyenne natural resource attorney Harriet Hageman, who...
North Dakota high court to weigh judge's abortion ban ruling
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Supreme Court will hear arguments later this month on the state's abortion ban after the attorney general appealed a judge's ruling that kept it from taking effect. The high court on Wednesday scheduled oral arguments for Nov. 29 on South Central District Judge...
Council to consider applicants for Tennessee appeals vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine people have applied for a vacancy on the Court of Criminal Appeals. The vacancy in the court's Western Section occurred when John Everett Williams died Sept. 2. The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will consider the candidates at a public hearing on Nov. 22...
Maricopa County "prepared for anything" on Election Day
Top election officials in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan say they're confident that they're prepared for problems that may arise from people questioning, challenging or delegitimizing the vote-counting process. Driving the news: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates (R) and Georgia Secretary...
Triangle musicians highlight abortion rights ahead of midterms
Acclaimed Raleigh singer-songwriter Tift Merritt is bringing together a host of other prominent local musicians to sound the alarm bells on the upcoming midterm elections. What's happening: Merritt is organizing a concert at the Cat's Cradle on Sunday in support of abortion rights. She's enlisted performers such as Alice Gerrard, H.C. McEntire, Rissi Palmer and several others to join her.
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. October 27, 2022. Editorial: Achievement data should discourage future school closures. Just-released data confirms some of the public’s worst fears: COVID and remote learning took an enormous toll on many students. In Pennsylvania, two decades of academic gains have been wiped out, as students are at their lowest proficiency levels in nearly two decades.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:37 p.m. EDT
US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants. BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appellate court says a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing, because including her could interfere with the message the pageant wants to send about what characteristics make an ideal woman. Wednesday’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Anita Green, who said the Miss United States of America pageant violated an Oregon state anti-discrimination law when it barred her from competing in 2019. Green is transgender and has competed in several pageants including Miss Montana USA and Ms. World Universal.
