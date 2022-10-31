Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Prescribed training burn planned in next 2 months near Los Olivos
A prescribed burn for training purposes will be conducted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos between early November and mid-December, a department spokesman said. Approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned to train new County Fire personnel and...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park
Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Tesla gets stranded in ocean after driving on Central Coast beach, sheriff says
“The situation went from bad to worse,” a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
syvnews.com
Art and nature intersect this weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh
Drawn by the area’s natural beauty, Santa Barbara has long attracted artists and nature lovers. The two intersect in exhibits now on view at the Historical Museum and an open studio tour of artists on the Mesa. 'Memories of Mountain Drive'. A bohemian community of artists and free spirits...
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County to hold workshops on Housing Element update
Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said. The North County workshop is set for 6...
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from bluffs on UC Santa Barbara campus
The 18-year-old woman was discovered by people walking on the beach below.
kclu.org
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
syvnews.com
Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets
Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
syvnews.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing on roadway near Santa Maria
An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the...
Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast
The changing weather patterns in Santa Maria and Orcutt are impacting Babe Farms and Whispering Tree Nursery. The post Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
SLO city to hold groundwater contamination meeting
Industrial pollution in San Luis Obispo groundwater will be the subject of multiple upcoming public meetings. The city of SLO is hosting a meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss a PCE plume found below the city in the San Luis Valley Groundwater Basin. A toxic chemical, PCE is a product...
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
visitventuraca.com
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
AOL Corp
Freeze watch issued for parts of SLO County. Here’s how cold it will get
Dust off your caps and mittens: Below-freezing temperatures are blowing into San Luis Obispo County this week. The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for SLO County’s interior valleys. From Thursday night to Friday morning, temperatures could drop to 28 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes into Two Parked Cars Causing Major Injuries
A motorist sustained major injuries after crashing their vehicle into two parked cars on Cathedral Oaks. At 7:50 a.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection at Poinsettia Way. Captain Scott Safechuck stated it appears the driver sustained a medical emergency prior to the collision.
syvnews.com
Roadwork at State Route 1 near Vandenberg expected today
A project to grind and pave the intersection at State Route 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road continues today until 3 p.m. Travelers headed northbound on Hwy. 1 will encounter a closure of the left turn lane at Santa Lucia Canyon Road and will be detoured north to exit at Timber Lane, a signalized intersection.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Supervisors Greenlight Two Cannabis Projects, Reject Appeals
Tuesday’s Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting wasn’t all about cannabis, but for much of its duration, it certainly felt like it was. While the debate at times got convoluted and contentious, the punch line of the day was short and simple. The supervisors gave their collective thumbs-up to two cannabis projects that had been previously approved by the county’s Planning Commission and subsequently appealed by their neighbors.
