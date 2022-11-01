Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alabamanews.net
Fired Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin “Incredibly Disappointed’
Former Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has released a statement expressing disappointment, while praising the team for staying together “in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.”. Auburn President Chris Roberts fired Harsin on Monday after a tenure in which he went 9-12, struggled against Power Five...
Bryan Harsin, former Auburn head football coach, releases first statement after being fired
Just over 24 hours after Harsin was fired, he released a lengthy statement.
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night. Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City at 10 p.m. Wednesday. She is 4’9″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone […]
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl: ‘I’m a big fan of Candace Owens,’ promotes column on Kanye West
Bruce Pearl took to Twitter on Tuesday in support of Candace Owens, the conservative political commentator who dismissed the charges that Kanye West was antisemitic. In a recent tweet, West - or Ye, as he is known now - stated that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.”
3 young Georgia brothers killed in crash while riding in car with their parents
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus community is mourning three young Georgia brothers who were killed in a crash in Oklahoma last weekend. Izayiah, Ja’Quan, and Messiah Brittford were riding in a truck with their parents in Le Flore County around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 when the truck crashed, killing all three boys, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
cenlanow.com
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Alabama homicide appears to be self-defense
Editor’s Note: This publication originally reported the location as Hurtsboro. It has been adjusted to Hatchechubbee. UPDATE 10/31/2022 5:10 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released further details regarding this shooting. Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from 40-year-old Janet Wilborn who said her estranged...
Opelika-Auburn News
Veggies To Go closes two locations but plans to stay in business on South College
Veggies To Go has downsized and closed two of its three restaurant locations within the last month. The restaurant remains open on South College, with owner Omar Zalazar saying the restaurant has picked up more to-go orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the business has pivoted accordingly. Zalazar said...
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
Alabama McDonald’s McNugget Happy Meals exposed children to E.coli, lawsuit claims
Six children from three different families were exposed to E.coli bacteria after eating Chicken McNuggets Happy Meals at an Alabama McDonald’s, and four of them became so ill they were hospitalized in Birmingham, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed following a spate of illnesses in the children...
WTVM
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Coletta McBryde of Montgomery
Coletta McBryde retired a few years ago and now spends her time meeting the needs of others, whether it’s running an errand or cooking a meal. “She is one of my church members,” said Wanda Stewart, who nominated McBryde. “I’ve known her all my life. I got sick back here a couple of years ago. I don’t walk. Out of the blue she just called me. She said, ‘Wanda, what are y’all eating for dinner? What are you eating for Thanksgiving or Christmas?’ I said, ‘Nobody here’s cooking because my children don’t really know how to cook, and she is a good cook.’ She said, ‘I’m gonna fix you dinner. I’m gonna bring you dinner.'”
Nation’s largest no-kill dog rescue shelter opens in Alabama
A facility billed as the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States is now open in Macon County. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama has turned a 100-acre former greyhound training facility into a regional rescue center, which its owners say will eventually save about 5,000 dogs a year over a region covering eight states including Alabama.
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika First Baptist holds second-annual Fall Festival
For two and half hours, thousands gathered to enjoy various food trucks, inflatable bouncy houses and a friendly basketball competition between Auburn and Opelika Mayors Ron Anders and Gary Fuller before a nearly-20-minute-long fireworks show. That was until a long-anticipated downpour sent some attendees scrambling through the rain and a...
wvtm13.com
Several children develop E. coli symptoms after eating chicken McNuggets at Alabama McDonald's
ASHLAND, Ala. — Six children develop E. coli after eating McDonald's chicken McNuggets in Ashland Alabama. A lawsuit filed on behalf of families whose children were exposed to E. coli shows Alabama Department of Public Health investigators inspected the restaurant and found numerous violations for contamination. “Our clients, like...
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
Man arrested in Prattville homicide
A man is under arrest in connect to a deadly shooting in Prattville. Prattville police say 19-year-old Jakerian Willis was arrested for the homicide that happened on October 25. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He...
Comments / 0